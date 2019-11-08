Image Credit:

DUBAI

Phantom of the Opera Experience

Enjoy a two-course set menu at Kizmet restaurant combined with two VIP tickets to The Phantom of the Opera at the Dubai Opera Dh850. Kizmet is set over two floors directly adjacent to Dubai Opera. With 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, and more than 230 costumes, The Phantom of the Opera, is the longest running show on Broadway. The last show is tomorrow.

+ dubaiopera.com

Register for Beat Diabetes Walk

The 11th edition of the annual event will start at Dubai’s Zabeel Park on November 15. This year, it will also serve as the closing ceremony of the 30-day Dubai Fitness Challenge. Open to both kids and adults, participants of the Walk will also get to be a part of free fitness activities at the venue and kids can enjoy fun-filled activities including games and spot fitness challenges. Following the walk, participants can opt to check their sugar levels at the free blood glucose testing kiosks. The walk is approximately three kilometres starting at Gate 3, Zabeel Park. Dh20 for adults and Dh10 for children.

+ beatdiabetes.me

Mental Health First- Aid

Equivalent to physical first-aid training, but for mental health, this session at The LightHouse Arabia is ideal for teens who want to better understand or support a friend or any other teenager struggling with their mental and emotional health. This evidence-based course is recognised in more than 22 countries. Frpm 11am to 3pm for teens 12 to 15 years old. Dh495 + VAT per person.

+ lighthousearabia.com/events

Agnes Varda: In Loving Memory

Dubai independent film platform Cinema Akil is honouring the late French filmmaker Agnes Varda with a retrospective of her work starting today. Called ‘Agnes Varda: In Loving Memory (1928 - 2019)’, four films by Varda — who died in March at the age of 90 — will be screened. Considered a pioneer, and the only female voice of the French New Wave cinema, Varda won an honorary Oscar in 2017 and the Berlin Film Festival’s Berlinale Camera lifetime achievement award earlier this year. Check online for timings.

+ cinemaakil.com

Digital Earth Talks

Bringing together artists, scholars and designers from Africa, Europe and Asia, the event explores how technology influences not only interpersonal relationships but also contemporary geopolitics and our understanding of the world. Public presentations and discussions take place each afternoon from 2pm (free, all welcome), preceded by a Knowledge Studio in the mornings (workshop, prior registration required). All talks will be held in English without translation. Today is the last day.

+ jameelartscentre.org

Ek Raag Kafi

A Classical Hindustani Music night featuring 16 artists from India and the UAE. This event, by SurHindol is co-ordinated by singer Meghan Shrikhande. The show is free for SurHindol members. Guests pay Dh50. At the rooftop hall of Saeed Tower -2, Shaikh Zayed Road from 6pm. For more info, send an email to the adddress below.

+ surhindol@gmail.com

SHARJAH

Music of Letters

Paintings by prominent French-Iranian artist Bahman Panahi in which the two art forms of music and calligraphy complement each other, are on display at Sharjah Calligraphy Museum. The show features more than 30 by Panahi, who’s trained in calligraphy as well as music. From 4 to 8pm on Fridays.

Call: 06-5694561

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Beach Barbecue Party

Guests can indulge in grilled meats and seafood selections while the DJ plays the latest tunes. There will also be a pop-up beach cinema and food trucks as well as a children’s play area so that the little ones can have fun too. Plus, African drumming and dance performances in the evening. At the Sailing Club in Ras Al Khaimah, from 11am to 11pm.

+ alhamramarina.com

DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE EVENTS

Win a Trip to Tokyo

Under Armour has announced that the first prize winners of both male and female categories at their challenge, will win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Tokyo for two, in July 2020. To be held at Kite Beach Fitness Village on November 15, the Under Armour Challenge will test participants’ physical and mental strength. Registration is Dh50. Online registrations closes on November 14 on the website below.

+ underarmourme.com

Bluewaters Fitness Hub

The island destination has transformed into the ultimate fitness hub. Join complimentary community classes and wellness talks at the boardwalk daily, from yoga to bootcamp and Zumba to Barre class, there’s something for everyone. Until November 16. Schedule on the website below.

+ bluewatersdubai.ae

Get Walking, Earn Free Food

Join BB Social Dining’s Superbowl Challenge and get a complimentary Super Bowl if you complete 10k steps in a day. You will need to show proof via a tracking device and enter as many times as you like. Email your entry to the address below to receive a voucher. Until November 30.

+ hello@thisisbb.com

