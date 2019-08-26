Brit band The Kooks will also perform at the two-day Party in the Park for Halloween

Fatboy Slim Image Credit: Supplied

The Halloween weekend will kick off a two-day Party in the Park with Fatboy Slim, The Kooks and Richard Ashcroft performing live in Dubai.

The two-day festival will be held at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on October 31 and November 1.

Fatboy Slim, whose real name is Norman Cook, is no stranger to Dubai, having performed here at Zero Gravity last year and Sandance in 2014. The DJ and producer will headline the main stage on the first day of the festival where he is expected to belt out his biggest hits, including ‘Right Here, Right Now’, ‘Praise You’ and ‘Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat’.

Richard Ashcroft Image Credit: Supplied

On the second day of the festival, The Verve’s frontman Richard Ashcroft will return to the Party in the Park after performing in its first year, bringing his full band with him on the back of a sell-out UK arena tour. Expect to hear his biggest hits, including ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ and ‘Lucky Man’.

Co-headlining the main stage on day two will be the four-piece Brit band The Kooks, known for classics such as ‘She Moves In Her Own Way’, ‘Naive’ and ‘Ooh La’. The Kooks started their career with a bang in 2006 with their unstoppable debut album ‘Inside In/Inside Out’, which went five times platinum at the end of last year.

The Kooks Image Credit: Supplied

The event will kick off at 6pm on day one and at 2pm on day two, with live music by local artists plus a third international band that will be announced at a later date. The venue will also host an artisan market.