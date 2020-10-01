Abhishek Upmanyu Image Credit: Supplied

If you are looking for your life flambéed in front of you while you laugh, this is the show for you. This weekend Indian comic and ‘On Air with AIB’ alumni Abhishek Upmanyu takes the stage at Mall of the Emirates’ The Theatre.

His sense of humour is part-observational, part in-your-face questioning and always, always snort-out-loud comical.

The routine is called “Jealous of Sabjiwala” and it’s something he’s toured with. But to let you who went to see him last year know, it’s not the same gig. “When I came down in December to perform, the gig was sold out very quickly and we received tons of inquiries to add another date. I know it’s a little late but here you go! This is a totally different show to the one I performed in August 2019, so this is all new jokes for you,” he says.

It’s pent up comedic energy he promises, saying: “My last show was in March earlier this year… I’m very excited to be back on stage and here in Dubai, I’ve missed it thoroughly."

Upmanyu is one of the new comics to command enough attention to have an Amazon Prime special; unfortunately, this seems to have made him a bit of a diplomat as well. When asked about whether he has had to censor any material for audiences, the question came back unanswered.

And, for others wanting to get to where he is, he returns with a life lesson. “I suppose the most generic and cliche advice which is true - get on stage as much as possible. Nothing teaches you like the stage.”

