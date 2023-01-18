Dubai: The Dubai Shopping Festival has never been just about shopping - the event is like a gift that keeps on giving when it comes to fun and new experiences each edition. Adding to fireworks, drone shows and activations, Dubai Beats is returning this DSF season with four nights of live music.
To be held at the uber-cool Dubai Design District, the line-up includes up and coming musicians from the region.
January 19, Thursday, will welcome all hip-hop lovers as Dubai Beats presents trailblazing female rapper Jara. DJ Aseel will be spinning tracks that incorporate traditional Arabic tunes. Completing the lineup for the night is Saudi Arabian hip-hop star BLVXB.
On the second night of Dubai Beats, January 20 (Friday), Arab trap star DJ Kaboo will be hitting the stage. His rise to fame was when his tracks were featured in Marvel's hit TV show Moon Knight. The artist is known for his unique yet effortless fusion of classical Arabic pop hits with hardcore trap, hip-hop, and electronic beats.
Friday's visitors can also enjoy tunes from Egyptian musician Ali Loka, known for his viral track "Matkhafeesh Yamma." And also confirmed to make an appearance is another up-and-coming Egyptian musician, Muslim.
Next week, on the third night of Dubai Beats, Khaleeji fans are in for a treat as Shamma Hamdan, the first Emirati woman ever to become a finalist in a season of Arabs Got Talent, will perform her hit songs. Kuwaiti popstar Bader Al Shuaibi will also be performing as well as Lebanese artist Mouslem. These two performances will be held on January 26, Thursday.
Last but not least on 27 January, Lebanese pop singers Farah Chreim and Lama Shreif will both be giving solo performances. Also confirmed to make an appearance and complete the night of this year's Dubai Beats is Jordanian musician, Hossam Sillawy.