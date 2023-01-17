Terra Solis is all set to welcome the famous duo Bedouin to its main stage. Guests can look forward to the magical experience this Saturday, January 21. This will be the first of a long list of world-class artists projected to perform throughout the destination this year.
From 6pm until midnight, visitors and guests are in for a sensational evening filled with the musical stylings of Bedouin, inspired by their Middle Eastern heritage and a combination of their worldly travels and Western upbringing.
The American-based music production and DJ partnership consisting of Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe has called Burning Man home since 2012 and has performed at festivals like Coachella and iconic events such as Circoloco, Amnesia, Ushuaïa Ibiza and Tomorrowland, to name a few.
Supporting acts include Capoon, with his fusion of organic, oriental and worldwide-influenced sound, and Dubai-based DJ Aaryon. The venue is located at Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali, Lehbab Road, Dubailand.
Guests at the property will have free access, while visitors must pay Dh150.