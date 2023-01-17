Coya Music is heading to Surf Club yet again for another exciting exclusive event, bringing together their resident DJs and artists to the beachside party of a lifetime on Sunday, January 22.
The event will be starting from noon until late bringing an exceptional lineup with Susan, Coya Music’s vocalist hailing all the way from London along with Erik Hagleton, Lenna, Danny O, Dani Zavera, Demaya and BESH bringing together tribal beats with constant groove.
Coya Music has gone global, from playing at the opening of Miami Art Basel to Toronto and New York.
Born out of a passion for music back in 2017, Coya’s very own in-house music label is a collaborative project between Coya’s resident and international guest DJs to bring podcasts, releases, charts as well as one-of-a kind parties. “Coya Music label is growing; top ranking tracks are happening and future releases with good names are already locked in. It is now time for the collective of Coya Music to shine,” says Stephane Petit, Global Music Director and the founder of Coya Music. Stephane adds “throughout a typical evening at chanca, we aim to capture the hearts and minds of our guests, enable them to party and have fun in an intimate, sophisticated and electric atmosphere.”
Stay back for the after party that is not to be missed at chanca by Coya where Ritual will go on with Coya Music DJ’s and late night revelers can immerse themselves in an electronica music atmosphere. The brunch package starts at Dh395 per person.