Four movies by the French filmmaker will be screened in Dubai

A still from 'Varda by Agnes'. Image Credit: Cinema Akil

The Dubai independent film platform Cinema Akil will honour the late French filmmaker Agnes Varda with a retrospective of her work starting November 8.

Called ‘Agnes Varda: In Loving Memory (1928 - 2019)’, four films by Varda — who died in March at the age of 90 — will be screened. Considered a pioneer, and the only female voice of the French New Wave cinema, Varda won an honorary Oscar in 2017 and the Berlin Film Festival’s Berlinale Camera lifetime achievement award earlier this year.

Her films focused on the issues faced by ordinary people, such as harvesters (‘The Gleaners and I’, 2000), drifters (‘Vagabond’, 1985) and on women in particular (‘Cleo from 5 to 7’, 1962). Varda’s works are often considered feminist because of her use of female protagonists.

“Women have to make jokes about themselves, laugh about themselves, because they have nothing to lose,” she once said.

The following films will be screened at Cinema Akil: ‘Varda by Agnes’ (November 8), ‘The Gleaners and I (November 9), ‘Cleo From 5 to 7’ (November 15) and ‘La Pointe Courte’ (November 16).