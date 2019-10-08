More than 3 million books will be up for grabs at Studio City with up to 80% discount

Visitors at last year's Big Bad Wolf Books Sale. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: The 24-hour mega-book sale is all set to open its doors to the public this Thursday as more than 3 million books will be available at a discount of 50 to 80 per cent.

Big Bad Wolf Book Sale 2019, which will take place at the Sound Stage Venue in Dubai Studio City from 10-20 October, features over 10,000 titles including fiction, non-fiction and young adult novels, in addition to a vast collection of children’s books.

On its official Instagram account, bigbadwolfbooks_uae posted that the “book sale is open 24 hours a day; you can shop day or night! Doors open at 9am on 10 October, and close at 11.59pm on 20 October.”

The first edition of the sale welcomed more than 150,000 visitors, according to organisers.

Andrew Yap, Founder of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, said: “Reading develops our thought process; it gives us unlimited knowledge and keeps our minds active. We are committed to promoting reading in the community, and with that in mind, we return to Dubai again this year with the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale and three million books."

Entrance to the massive book sale is completely free.

"We are confident that we will have books to cater to every taste, inspire people to fulfil their dreams, and empower them with knowledge by making books accessible to everyone,” said Yap.

The event made its debut in Kuala Lumpur in 2009 and is currently celebrating its 10th Anniversary with a series of book sales across Malaysia.