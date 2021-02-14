Food, shopping and even a petting zoo for the kids

The Ripe Market at the Dubai Police Academy on Umm Suqeim Road, Dubai. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: The Ripe Market is a community event which runs across a number of locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. One very popular venue, in particular, is the Police Academy Park.

Taking place every Friday and Saturday, Ripe Market Academy Park is a large space that brings the community together to support local homegrown businesses. They also play host to local F&B brands who have containers and pop-ups throughout the year.

What makes Ripe Market so unique and loved by the community, is that the venue welcomes everyone. We have an abundance of dining options and fresh produce by the crate-load. The Ripe Market is a shopping hotspot for residents as well as visitors.

The Ripe Market also hosts pop-up events that run throughout the year at various locations. It is also very child friendly with plenty of activities for the little ones like a petting zoo, slime making stations, bouncy castles, face painting and so much more.

Adults can spend the afternoon shopping for local produce and other unique trinkets. There's also plenty of food trucks that offer hearty sandwiches, healthy salads and sweet treats.

Where is it located?

Ripe Market Academy Park is located in the green area inside of the Dubai Police Academy on Um Suqqeim road.

How much is entry?

Dh5 per person.

What are the timings?

The Ripe Market at the Academy Park season is from October 16 2020 until May 1, 2021.

The weekly event takes place at its home in the Academy Park in Umm Sequim, every Friday from 9am to 7pm and every Saturday from 10am to 7pm.

What can I do there?

You can shop and support amazing makers and merchants every Friday and Saturday. As well as eat and explore unique concepts like Boston Lane, The Burger Stop, The Sweetie Shop, Pizza di Rocco, Dickey’s BBQ Pit, Kitch & Co, Konz Republik, La Patrona, The Roost, The Broth Lab, Abu Ahmed Meat Express, Projecto Acai, Flora, Dabang and much more.

Any other activities?

Yes. They offer free yoga classes taking place every weekend with some amazing yogis; Crimson Chamber Yoga, Karma Yoga, and Flamingo Yoga.

The littles ones can also start their own adventure with the Animal Care Centre’s Mini Animal Kingdom, which is basically an amazing petting zoo for kids with lots of rabbits, goats, parrots and even a boa snake.

Or release their inner artist with an extensive range of arts and crafts activities.

Entertainment

Usually, without any COVID-19 restriction, their stage usually hosts up and coming local artists.

There’s usually also a live DJ spinning tracks and kids dancing among the bubbles.

In contrast to the busy streets, the Ripe Market Academy Park is a great place for relaxing, eating, reading, and supporting the local community.

Contact: