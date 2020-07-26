Season 25 will celebrate the silver jubilee of the iconic destination in Dubai

Dubai: Global Village, one of Dubai’s leading family entertainment and cultural destinations, plans to re-open its doors on October 25, 2020 and will run until April 2021.

The park closed on March 15, 2020, ahead of its scheduled closing date due to movement restrictions and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This year, Global Village celebrates its 25th season with plenty of silver anniversary celebrations.

The popular destination is a unique and integrated open-air destination for shopping, dining and entertainment experiences from around the world. This season, the venue eyes over seven million visitors this season.

For its 25th anniversary, Global Villages plans to offer visitors more than 40,000 entertainment events, shows and activities, taking all visitors on a lively multicultural adventure. Global Village has also been awarded the “Dubai Assured” stamp which highlights their commitment to the highest health and safety measures by Dubai Municipality.

The thrill rides, children's rides and light-and-sound shows make it a great place to take the family to as well as for visitors coming to Dubai. The weekly fireworks show is also set to return.

Launched in 1997, Global Village was first based on the Creek side. Then it was moved to Oud Metha and later to Dubai Festival City. It finally found its permanent home in 2005 on Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Exit 37.

As of always, retailers will be exhibiting a selection of culturally-rooted products ranging from handicrafts, authentic products from their home towns and much more. It's a great place to buy souvenirs.

Global Village has already started accepting new registrations for Season 25.

There isn’t much confirmed about what Global Village has planned for its 25th anniversary, but the expectation that it will introduce an all-new world-class entertainment show with cutting-edge lighting, special effects and more may well be fulfilled.

Key info

Location: Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Exit 37.

Cost: Entry tickets are priced at Dh15.