Dubai: Atlantis The Royal was ranked 44 in the new global ranking of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023.

The list was announced at an awards ceremony in London, and included industry-defining hotels from 35 different locations across six continents worldwide.

The luxury resort on the iconic Palm Jumeirah in Dubai officially opened on February 10 with a Beyonce concert and incredible fireworks lighting up the Dubai skies.

The 43-storey (185 metre) property boasts 90 swimming pools, including a rooftop infinity pool suspended 96 meters above The Palm on level 22. Residents and guests will have access to over 40 restaurants and eateries along with bespoke serviced a-la-carte packages.

Others on the list

Passalacqua, a luxury boutique hotel in Lake Como, takes the top spot. Located in an 18th-century villa with spectacular terraced gardens running down to the water, the De Santis family has created an exquisite 24-room property with the feel of a private home. Second is Rosewood Hong Kong, in the city's Victoria Dockside arts and design district with views over the harbour.

London boasts four hotels on the list: Claridge's (No.16), The Connaught (No.22), NoMad London (No.46) and The Savoy (No.47), while two other UK properties were also winners: Gleneagles in Scotland (No.32), recipient of the Art of Hospitality Award and The Newt in Somerset (No.37), recipient of the Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award.

The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra was the only Indian property on the list at the 45th position.

Four properties in Asia sit at the top end of the list: Rosewood Hong Kong (No.2), Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (No.3), The Upper House in Hong Kong (No.4) and Aman Tokyo (No.5). Highest on the list within 20 metres of a beach, Soneva Fushi (No.7) is named the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel.

Singita Lodges, Kruger National Park, is one of three hotels on the African continent to make the ranking, alongside La Mamounia (No.6) and Royal Mansour (No.23), both in Marrakech.

Timothy Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Atlantis Dubai, commented in a press statement: “Being recognised on the inaugural list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels, just eight months after opening in Dubai, is a remarkable achievement that fills us with immense pride and gratitude. This accolade reflects the dedication and passion of all our colleagues in providing exceptional experiences to our guests from day one.”

The ranking is a result of reviews from 580 international experts, according to the 'World's 50 Best' official website, who submit their top choices for hotel stays around the world. The group also releases lists for restaurants and bars.