From dining with celebrity chefs to dinner in the middle of the desert

Dubai Food Festival (DFF), the annual festival that shines the spotlight on the city’s diverse gastronomy scene, is underway with an incredible array of experiences and events that will satisfy every foodie.

This year, foodies looking for unique opportunities to try some fantastic and unique dishes should try the Foodie Experiences, which brings more than 20 gourmet limited-edition culinary adventures to the festival, until April 10, featuring Masterclasses and Chef’s Tables to experimental dining experiences to the table.

Chef's Table: Taiko by Schilo van Coervorden

Taiko Dubai and internationally recognized founder and Executive Chef at Taiko Amsterdam, Schilo van Coervorden, invites adventurous diners to try out the foodie experience at ‘Schilo’s Chef Table’. Schilo’s Chef Table is an opportunity to experience something different. Closed to the general public, the private and highly exclusive Chefs Table will offer a tour through the Far East, with a fusion of Middle Eastern influences to reimagine contemporary Asian favourites.

Location: Taiko Dubai, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

When: Sunday, April 4 from 7.3pm onward

Chef's Table: Tresind Studio by Chef Manoella Buffara and Chef Himanshu Saini

As a part of the Dubai Food Festival’s Foodie Experience, Trèsind Studio welcomes Manoella Buffara of Manu in Curitiba, Brazil, recipient of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Latin America ‘One to Watch’ award. Chefs Himanshu Saini of Tresind will work together with Manu Buffara to curate an exclusive collaborative dining experience which they will offer over two days at Trèsind Studio as part of Dubai Food Festival’s Foodie Experiences. Tickets to the last edition of their reservation-only experience sold out within three hours, with another seating added by popular demand selling out within minutes.

Location: Voco Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road

When: April 9 and 10 from 6:30pm and 9:30pm

Chef's Table: Bull & Bear by Luigi Vespero

The theme of this chefs table is “Around the World: If you fancy a globetrotting culinary journey of signature dishes curated by Chef Luigi at Bull & Bear at the Waldorf Astoria DIFC, then this is a chefs table for you.

Location: Waldorf Astoria DIFC

When: April 10 to April 15 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm

Masterclass: Daniel Boulud Virtual Masterclass

World-famous celebrity chef Daniel Boulud hosts an exclusive virtual Masterclass on Thursday, April 8 at 7pm Dubai time, exclusively for the Dubai Food Festival. Offering fresh and delicious seasonal produce delivered right at the participant’s doorstep, the personalized culinary Masterclass will teach Dubai residents the nuances of simple French cooking. Chef Daniel Boulud will tune-in live from New York and take the participants on a step-by-step journey on how to prepare Trout Grenobloise (a classic French bistro dish with playful flavours of lemon, capers and parsley) and Poire Belle Hélène (a classic French dessert of poached Pear) in the comfort of their home. The virtual Masterclass with Chef Daniel Boulud includes a box of healthy ingredients delivered to the participant’s home. The 60-minute Masterclass experience concludes with an interactive 10-minutes Q&A session with the chef.

Location: At home

When: April 8 at 7pm

Chef's Table: Bliss 6 by Chef Yannis

The theme of this chefs table is “My Greek Kitchen”, which will be a Greek gastronomic experience that brings simple, yet delicious food and offers dishes from Greek islands.

Location: Conrad Hotel, Dubai

When: March 31 to April 17 from 7pm to 12am

Masterclass: Boca Paella Making Masterclass

Spanish cuisine aficionados, mark your calendars for a one-off tasting and teaching experience. Popular DIFC restaurant BOCA is serving up both paella masterclasses and intimate dinners hosted by visiting celebrity chef Vicente Rioja, known for his traditional Valencian dishes. This masterclass will show you how to concoct your own signature paella during these special cooking experiences that are followed by lunch.

Location: Boca DIFC, Gate Village

When: April 4 and April 5 from 1pm to 4pm

Chef's Table: Gastro Kitchen by Chef Kevin Coey

The theme of this chef’s table is the “Taste of the Sea”, which includes a gape pairing. Sunset dinner in the garden with an up-close and personal evening with the chef.

Location: DoubleTree JBR

When: April 5 to April 9 and April 14 to 17

Chef's Table: Palm Avenue Grill by Chef Andrea Fioravanti

The theme of this chef’s table is “Postcards from the past | The nostalgic journey will be an intimate insight into Chef Andrea’s heritage and will feature special moments, emotions and the unexpected. A story told over five courses, guests can look forward to Mazzara prawns, seasonal lamb and a dish that will transport them to the kitchen of Andrea’s family matriarch.

Location: Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

When: April 12 April 16 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm

Chef's Table: Pure Sky Lounge by chef Steven Smalley

This chef’s table experience is all about “My globe-trotting cities.” Featuring dishes from five different counties where Chef Steven worked during his 25 years long culinary career this exclusive menu will be prepared, served and presented by the chef himself.

Location: Hilton the Walk, JBR

When: April 5 to April 9 and April 14 to April 17

Foodie Experience: Choix Patisserie by Pierre Gagnaire

The elegant eatery is the brainchild of world-renowned chef Pierre Gagnaire, who owns dining venues around the globe and has received three Michelin stars over the course of his culinary career. At this award-winning afternoon tea, which has been curated by Gagnaire himself, you’ll be served tiered stands laden with premium delicacies including dainty finger sandwiches, pastries, mouthwatering cakes and more – all with a Gallic twist.

Location: InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival City

When: March 25 to April 10 from 12pm to 6pm

Chef’s Table: Skafos by chef El Medhi Naamane

The theme for this chef’s table is “On the pass”. A Mediterranean culinary route From Morrocco to Greece. A five-course chefs table menu including grape pairing.

Location: Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef

When: April 5 and April 6 from 7.30pm

Chef’s Table: Social by Heinz Beck by Francesco Aquaviva

The theme is “Gold & Caviar”. Showcasing the pinnacle gastronomic luxury, the menu will feature dishes adorned with different iterations of gold and caviar. Highlights include Hokkaido scallop, spaghetti with lemon and frozen Zabaione.

Location: Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

When: April 6 to April 10 from 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Chef’s Table: BiCE Ristorante by Chef Paolo Gramaglia

Chef Paolo Gramaglia is Michelin-starred chef Paolo, the founder of The President restaurant in Pompeii, Italy. His chef’s experience is themed as “The Golden Collaboration - Michelin star Four hands dinner with Chef Davide Gardini”. The menu will feature an array of dishes such as the hearty zuppetta di fagioli cannellini, scarole e patate, made with cannellini beans, escarole and potatoes. Chef Paolo also created a vegetarian menu featuring his signature vegan dish - ancient Pompeii’s legumes and cereals stew – Puls Favata.

Location: Hilton The Walk, JBR

When: April 8 to April 10 from 6pm to 11pm and on Friday from 1pm to 4pm

Chef’s Table: 3Fils

Contemporary Asian restaurant 3FILS is presenting an exclusive epicurean feast this DFF with an immersive Omakase Chef's Table experience. The eight-course menu features the chef's carefully crafted selection of signature dishes that'll take you on a culinary adventure.

Expect warm custard with true, cream, cont egg yolk and wakame, Chutoro nigiri with caviar and frozen foie gras, hamachi nigiri with jalapeno salsa and A5 Wagyu beef and uni.

Location: Jumeirah Fishing Harbour

When: March 29 to March 30 and April 5 to 7 from 7pm

Fine-dining Desert Retreat experience

Leave the city's hustle and bustle behind and unwind amid the serenity of the cool desert dunes for an Arabian accented dining experience. Stay cosy in the comfort of your own candlelit cabana under the golden-hued sky and take in tantalising aromas as expert chefs prepare your multi-course extravaganza, cooked up and served with a theatrical air. Then, you'll be enjoying a luxury dinner featuring fresh ingredients. Wrap up a perfect evening with exciting entertainment.

Location: Platinum Heritage Desert Oasis site