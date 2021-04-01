1 of 6
MARKS AND SPENCER: Leading British retailer Marks & Spencer, launched a brand-new range of Easter treats this month, including a selection of premium chocolate eggs, savoury hot cross buns, and its first new character brand in 30 years. No Easter would be complete without chocolate eggs and this year features several must-haves, including the adorable animal eggs Kylie Koala and Bella Bunny, and a Colin the Caterpillar egg with a bag of new Colin faces. And new easter characters, The Ombles, who are cute, quirky characters made with Belgian chocolate and have a range of fun facial expressions, making them ideal for kids and adults alike. The Easter ranges are available in Marks & Spencer stores including Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Mall of the Emirates, Marina Walk, The Springs Souk, Al Ghurair Centre and Marina Mall.
RISE AND DAWN BAKEHOUSE: The hot cross bun is a staple of the Easter Holiday, with its uniformed cross, glossy domes, soft centre, toasted with lashings of butter – absolute heaven. Rise&Dawn have three types of hot cross buns this year; The classic fruity number - golden brown, spiced aroma and filled with vine fruit. Priced at Dh14 each or six for Dh70. The chocolate hot cross bun - made with cocoa dough and filled with chocolate chips. Priced at Dh16 each or six for Dh80. The gluten-free hot cross bun - Finally, for those who have missed out on so many hot cross buns, they even have a gluten-free option. Pre-order online only. Priced at Dh100 for six. They will be available at all Bull&Roo venues or order online from the 31st of March to get your hot cross buns for April 1.
BRIX: These speciality dessert shop by the guys who brought you 3Fils are offering unique chocolate easter eggs. Try their Chocolate Quail Eggs, which are luxurious artisan chocolate eggs in hazelnut, apple and passionfruit - a great gift for the more fancy friends this Easter. Priced at Dh100 per box, order them through chatfood for delivery or pick up on April 2, 3 and 4.
SAROOD EASTER HAMPER: Those looking to celebrate Easter at home, or wishing to send someone a special Easter gift, can take advantage of Sarood’s Easter-themed hampers available for delivery. Priced at Dh245, the Easter hampers feature an array of special treats, including chocolate Easter eggs, Simnel and carrot cake loaves, hot cross buns, a slow-roasted joint, homemade pickled chutney, piccalilli, and more. The hampers require a 24-hour booking notice. Diners can place their orders by calling 800-666-353 or order via ChatFood.
LOTSA: This Easter season Lotsa! Lazy Cake is offering a limited-edition customised Easter-themed sleeve to celebrate the occasion. Each Lotsa! Lazy Cakebox is decorated with a cute bunny graphic on an iridescent background that is decorated with a scratch and win sticker. With the purchase of an Easter Lotsa! Lazy Cakebox, 10 lucky customers will get a chance to win a gift card worth Dh150. Loaded with the Lazy Cakes made with real dark chocolate and filled with lazy cakes flavours like Strawberry, Pistachio, Smores, Salted Caramel, Orange and more.
MISTER BAKER: From bunny, chick, and Easter egg-themed cakes to the launch of their chocolate truffle gift box, Mister Baker is gearing up for Easter. The Mister Baker assorted chocolate truffle box, now available in-store and online, features nine handcrafted truffles made with Belgian chocolate, French dairy cream, and single origin cocoa. Explore dark, milk and white chocolate flavours like rich pistachio, intense coffee, and roasted hazelnut for Dh45 per box. The elaborate, hand-decorated custom Easter bunny cake would make the perfect showstopper at a family gathering. Choose your flavour, filling and theme when you pre-order your custom Easter cake at any of the 19 locations across the UAE.
