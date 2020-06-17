Watch the games at any of these Dubai venues and enjoy a great deal on your food and drink

Dubai: Following a three-month hiatus, football action from the English Premier League is set to return from June 17, and these Dubai venues will be showcasing the games as well as offering some great F&B bundles.

Only the matches that take place within curfew hours (6am – 11pm) will be aired, following strict hygiene and safety guidelines including the requisite two-metre social distancing.

Here are 5 spots to enjoy the games with a special food deal in each one.

The Duck Hook

The gastropub at Dubai Hills Golf Club is offering footy fans a stellar ‘Grub and Grog’ deal available during all games, comprising of one main course and two beverages from a selected menu. Main courses include the Steak and Mushroom Pie, Battered Fish and Chips and Bangers and Mash all at Dh129. The Duck Hook will also honour its happy hour deals during games with selected grape and hops priced at Dh33, perfect for enjoying the action with the entire squad.

Location: Dubai Hills

Offer: Main course and two beverages for Dh129 per person

McGettigan’s JBR

The deal at McGettigans includes a filling Irish breakfast with three house beverages for Dhs129 to enjoy while watching the game in their JBR branch.

Location: Hilton JBR

Offer: Irish breakfast and 3 house beverages for Dh129

McGettigan's JLT

Head down to the JLT branch and you can enjoy a special meal deal, which includes the McGettigan’s Signature Burger and your choice of hops for Dh99. Or you can take it up a notch by booking the VIP boxes throughout the premier league for up to 10 guests. The VIP service includes Sofas, two personal TVs, 32 pints and lots of food platters for up to 10 guests. The offer is bookable for any premier league matches.

Location: Next to Bonnington - Jumeirah Lakes Towers - Dubai

Offer: Burger and hops for Dh99, VIP box for 10 people Dh1,200.

Black Tap JBR

Diners can score with the Black Tap ‘Burger and Hops’ offer which includes the All-American burger and a selection of hops for Dh69. The venue will also offer fans an all-day ‘Hoppy Hour’ on weekdays with two-for-one deals on a selected, house beverages and a wide selection of American hops. Half-time will be a bit happier, regardless of the score. Black Tap will extend the action through the weekend with the same “Hoppy Hour” from Thursday through Saturday from 5pm to 8pm for guests looking to enjoy a sunset bevvie or two.

Location: Black Tap’s Rixos Premium

Offer: Burger and hops or Dh69

Perry and Blackwelder’s

The city’s original smokehouse at Souk Madinat Jumeirah will revive its popular ‘Band of Glory’ deal with unlimited wings and select beverages served from whistle to whistle during live games. At Dh199 for the entire 90 minutes of the game plus half time, there’ll be no foul play at Perry & Blackwelder’s. Wingman Wednesday is also perfect for midweek matches, as diners tuck into unlimited wings or unlimited selected beverages at just Dh99 for an hour. Perry & Blackwelder’s will also honour its happy hour deals during games with seleted beverages at Dh30.

Location: Madinat Jumeirah Dubai

Offer: Unlimited wings and select beverages Dh199 per person

Lock, Stock & Barrel

If you’re watching the game at any LSB branch, you can take advantage of their food and drinks deal. Enjoy a main course, as well as a selected house pint for Dh90 per person.

Location: Grand Millennium Dubai in Barsha Heights, Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR