Dubai: dnata Travel is partnering with Disneyland Paris to bring the Disney magic to Dubai in celebration of the world-class resort’s 30th anniversary.

Since it opened to the world in 1992 as ‘Disneyland Park’, dnata Travel has provided UAE travellers access to holiday packages to experience the magic of Disney’s flagship European resort, which has remained ever-popular as an attraction from the emirates.

As France has opened up for tourism, and with the easing of travel restrictions, dnata Travel is gearing up to support thousands of UAE travellers in reaching its capital city and the highly-anticipated 30th birthday celebrations for Disneyland Paris this summer.

Dubai’s Mercato Shopping Mall has been taken over by dnata Travel and Disneyland Paris from now until 29th May 2022, providing customers with the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences including an all-expenses paid family holiday to Disneyland Paris.

Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, commented: "Our family offering is strong at dnata Travel, and Disney destinations have always remained some of our most popular worldwide attractions for UAE travellers, who enjoy travel to its original resort in Orlando, and its exciting complex in Paris. With the highly-anticipated 30th anniversary celebrations for Disneyland Paris currently underway, there’s even more reasons to visit during 2022.

"We have worked closely with the Disneyland Paris team to curate special offers for UAE travellers, now available to book online or in-store, with a holiday package for everyone, regardless of budget. Visit the dnata Travel store at Mercato Shopping Mall to experience Disney magic at the heart of Dubai."

Travellers to Disneyland Paris in 2022 can expect a world of exclusivities as it premiers new products and experiences such as the "Dream…and Shine Brighter!" daytime show, the "Disney D-Light" night-time sequence featuring drones, and the new "Gardens of Wonder" where art meets nature, designed to take place throughout 2022. Guests will also be able to taste 30th anniversary treats in 59 restaurants, and discover more than 350 new, exclusive items in the parks’ boutiques.

The Disney activation at Mercato Shopping Mall, running from 23rd – 29th May 2022, will give Dubai shoppers two chances to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience with an all-expenses paid family holiday to Disneyland Paris. Travellers can either step inside a ‘heart of the magic’ activation for the chance to grab a winning token, or take a ‘selfie’ in front of a Disney castle to share on social media, tagging both @dnatatravel and @disneylandparis – for an additional chance to win.