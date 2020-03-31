Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: In appreciation of Dubai’s healthcare and hospital heroes efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, The Noodle House, has partnered with VeggiTech, a UAE-based agri-technology start-up, to give back to those on the frontline with nutritional care packages of fresh locally grown produce.

The Noodle House and Veggitech will provide complimentary UAE-grown fruit and vegetables to all healthcare staff – from nurses and surgeons, all the way to housekeeping, maintenance, reception – through contactless delivery with its own delivery fleet.

You can enjoy a selection of fresh produce for free delivered directly to your home, so you don't have to waste your off time at the supermarkets.

Here's how to apply:

- Anyone working in the medical field is eligible and are advised to send a direct message The Noodle House on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/thenoodlehousedxb/)

- Whether nominating a friend or directly applying, please share the full name of the healthcare staff, role at the hospitality, delivery address with contact details