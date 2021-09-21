Dubai: Spectators can enjoy watching the most famous landmark in Dubai, Burj Khalifa, celebrate Saudi Arabia's National Day as it illuminates in the colours of the Saudi flag - white and green - as an expression of the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly countries.
If you happen to be in the Downtown Dubai area on Thursday, September 23 then make sure to keep your eyes peeled for a special projection between 8pm and 9pm that night.
In Addition to the sky lighting up in green, there will also be a special Saudi National Anthem performance by the Dubai Fountain.
What is the significance of this day?
Saudi National Day commemorates the renaming of the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by a royal decree issued by King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud in 1932.
This year, Saudi Arabia marks the occasion as a national holiday, with celebrations across the Kingdom.