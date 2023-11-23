Dubai: On December 31 every year, the traffic is all towards the world's tallest tower as the iconic landmark gears up for a spectacular fireworks display, accompanied by laser shows and dancing water fountains.
This year, Burj Khalifa's New Year's Eve display is set to be bigger than ever - with 325 strategic firing positions and 15,682 pyrotechnic elements.
The culmination of 671 working days' worth of work by technicians and visionaries, the fireworks are designed to be shot in more than 2,800 directions, perfectly choreographed for a yet unseen pyrotechnic display.
The fireworks display will be accompanied by a dance of water, lights and sound as the Dubai Fountain dances to the direction of Peter Kopik, WET's chief choreographer.
This time, visitors can pay for unfettered access and front-row seats to the display from Burj Park. With tickets going for Dh300 per adult and Dh150 for kids, the access includes one meal and live entertainment while at the park. The festivities will kick off at 7 pm, while gates open at 4 pm.
You can also enjoy the displays for free at Dubai Mall or from any of the properties around Downtown Dubai. Usually, roads and metro access towards the destination closes at 2pm, so visitors must get there as early as possible. The Roads and Transport Authority will announce detailed plans closer to the event.