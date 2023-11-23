Dubai: Residents and visitors can enjoy record-breaking fireworks yet again in Ras Al Khaimah in celebration of the New Year.
Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), and the Organising Committee of the emirate’s New Year’s Eve celebration confirmed in a media release that Ras Al Khaimah will host spectacular fireworks displays and a drone show on December 31.
The 4.5km long beachfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village is where the skies will celebrate the coming of the new year.
Aiming to break further records, the display boasts new choreography elements and techniques 'never seen before'. Visitors can watch for free from a public access area which offers DJ entertainment, dedicated kids’ activities, food trucks and a separate family area. A paid event is also available. called 'Soundfest', which will feature an international artist selection, kids’ area, and a variety of F&B.
The New Year's Eve (NYE) celebration will be a culmination of a month-long festive calendar, which includes festive family fun celebrations, from tree lighting ceremonies, and Christmas events to NYE gala dinners. The best seats in the house will be enjoyed by guests staying at one of the properties on Al Marjan Island.