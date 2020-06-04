Image Credit: Supplied

Middle East Games Con’s fourth edition of its annual gaming festival will be a 100 per cent online event, which will allow free entry to all fans who register.

A first of its kind for the region, Middle East Games Con Digital will broadcast its live event to laptops, mobiles, tablets, connected TVs and other connected devices from October 29 to 31.

Middle East Games Con delivers an annual gaming event with previous guests including MatPat, Ali-A, and Miniminter. The event has also seen international and regional brand participation including PlayStation, Nintendo, Logitech, Lenovo, HP, Square-Enix, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Robocom VR, Virgin Mobile and many more. The show is also known for its line-up of gaming titles and tournaments including Fortnite, PUBG, Call of Duty, Tekken, FIFA, League of Legends and many more.

Organisers haven’t yet revealed the details of what’s to come but Finlay Parr, Event Manager, has said “Gamers can get ready for a first-of-its-kind gaming experience in the Middle East. Our Focus for this year and new for 2020 is the first-ever official Middle East Games Con Esports tournament and the gaming awards. In addition to these new and exciting activities for 2020, we are of-course bringing fans their favourite features of the Con to their homes.”

Kiera Doherty, Pop Culture Portfolio Director at Informa Connect adds “Middle East Games Con Digital will be free to enter. Each year we welcome gamers of all ages from across the MENA region, and this year we don’t want anyone to miss out on our annual event due to travel, health or other reasons. We will be broadcasting the event live to our fans, wherever they may be. Middle East Games Con Digital will allow us all to come together to celebrate gaming, in a safe and healthy environment.”