SMITHSONIAN NATIONAL MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY IN NEW YORK: Enjoy a 360-degree room-by-room tour of every single exhibit in the museum. To those, who may not know, this is where Night at the Museum was filmed.
Image Credit: Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History
VAN GOGH MUSEUM IN AMSTERDAM: Take an up-close look at the Dutch post-impressionist painter’s most famous work, like Starry Night, Self Portrait and Almond Blossoms, with help from Google Arts & Culture.
THE LOUVRE IN PARIS: Having been twice, this one is definitely worth a visit. Check out some of the famous pieces in the world's largest art museum. The Louvre has free online tours of three famous exhibits, including their amazing Egyptian Antiquities.
THE LOUVRE IN ABU DHABI: The first Louvre museum to open outside Paris, filled with all that history and art that testify to great civilizations, is offering free access to more virtual tours, video, audio and downloadable activities. This ensures that the museum’s stories of cultural connections, as told by its artworks and exhibitions, remain accessible to all.
Image Credit: Supplied
THE GUGGENHEIM IN NEW YORK: You will find incredible pieces of art on this tour. You’ll be able to see the works of Pablo Picasso, Piet Mondrian, Jeff Koons, and Franz Marc are just some of the 625 artists whose work are a part of the Guggenheim's Collection Online.
GETTY MUSEUM IN LOS ANGELES: Getty is offering some amazing virtual tours. Including ones that are titled "Eat, Drink, and Be Merry," which is a closer look at food in the Middle Ages and Renaissance, and Heaven, Hell and Dying Well, which depict images of death in the middle ages.
THE VATICAN MUSEUM IN VATICAN CITY: Imagine seeing the Sistine Chapel, St. Peter's Basilica, and Raphael's Room from your home, across the world? There are of course many more sites you can see on the Vatican's virtual tour.
THE BRITISH MUSEUM IN LONDON: Whether it's a virtual visit or a Curator's corner, there are plenty of ways to keep exploring the British Museum while it’s closed. See the Egyptian mummies, the Rosetta Stone and so much more.
THE MUSEUM OF MODERN ART IN NEW YORK: Take a peek into a museum that is often identified as one of the largest and most influential museums of modern art in the world. Their extensive collection is available for view online.
THE NASA MUSEUM IN VIRGINIA AND OHIO: Both locations offer online tours for free. You can try some "augmented reality experiences" via The Space Center Houston's app if you have the right gear.
