Days after dropping the first look of her upcoming short film ‘Natkhat,’ actress Vidya Balan on Friday announced the world premiere of the short film at the ‘We Are One’ online film festival.

Balan took to Instagram to share that the short film will be premiered on June 2 at 4.30pm Indian Standard Time (3pm UAE time).

“Does a story have the power to change us? Watch #Natkhat to find out on Tuesday, 2 June 2020 at 4:30 PM IST at @tribeca #WeAreOne,” she wrote in the caption.

The world’s top 20 film festivals including Cannes, Tribeca, Mumbai Film Festival and others have joined hands for the 10-day-long digital film event ‘We Are One: A Global Film Festival’ to stream on YouTube to treat cinema lovers across the globe.