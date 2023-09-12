Wild Wadi Waterpark

After a hiatus, this popular waterpark opened this summer featuring 30 rides and various packages for visitors. Thrill-lovers can try the fast Jumeirah Sceirah, where you zoom down a 120-meter slide at a thrilling speed of 80 km/h, or the Tantrum Alley, with two slides and three tornadoes. For the less adventurous folk, chill at Breaker’s Bay, one of the largest wave pools in the Middle East, or float down Juha’s Journey, a 360-metre-long lazy river.

Location: Wild Wadi Waterpark. Jumeirah Street, Umm Suqeim 3, Tickets: From Dh215 per adult (taller than 1.1m) and from Dh195 per child (shorter than 1.1m), Timings: Daily, 10am to 6pm

Jungle Bay Waterpark

You could combine a staycation with a water theme park day at this location. The water park located on the bay of Mina Seyahi offers the best of both worlds – beach vibes and the theme park. The park, inspired by Cycladic design, has several kid-friendly rides and play areas. For older kids and adults who want something more adventurous, the park has rides with surprise drops and thrilling water slides.

Location: Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Dubai Marina, Tickets: Dh200 per adult, Dh100 per child (6 – 12 years) from Monday to Friday, Dh300 per adult and Dh200 per child on weekends, Timings: 9am to 6.30pm, Daily

Aquaventure Water Park

Located in the iconic Atlantis The Palm property, Aquaventure Water Park has a Guinness World Record for the ‘’Most Waterslides In a Waterpark.” The Leap of Faith and Blackout rides at this location are legendary and not for the faint-hearted. Guests can also interact with resident dolphins and sea lions here. Residents can take advantage of offers combining access to the waterpark, dolphin experiences and The Lost Chamber Aquarium.

Location: Atlantis The Palm, Crescent Road, Tickets: From Dh240 per person for a day pass for UAE residents (from Dh315 for non-residents), Timings: 9am to 6.30pm, Daily

Legoland Water Park

With free entry for children younger than 12 until July 31, this water park can be perfect for a budget-friendly visit this summer. Legoland Water Park is designed with younger children in mind and has rides that the entire family can enjoy together. With a wave pool, water playground and different kinds of slides, this waterpark is a great addition to the other theme parks at the location.

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts, Tickets: Dh295 online and Dh330 at the door (kids younger than 12 go free until July 31) Timings: 10am to 7pm, Daily (except Wednesdays when park is closed)

Splash Island at Blue Wave Club

This indoor water park is perfect for children aged two to 12, and is a great venue to host kids’ parties. Your kids can have all the fun of being at a water park while indoors. The venue is temperature controlled and has eight slide beams, a forest and waterfall buckets. The club where the park is located also offers summer camps and swimming classes.

Location: Blue Wave Club in Al Quoz, Tickets: Dh95 per child, Dh50 per adult if joining the children (free access if you only want to accompany your child to the park), Timings: 10am to 8.30pm (Monday to Friday) and 10am to 7.30pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Aqua Fun Waterpark Dubai

Head to the world’s largest inflatable water park in Dubai for the perfect summer day enjoying the beach and these water activities. You’ll need to know swimming to enjoy the park’s facilities and to play the games. Tickets include life jackets for your safety while in the water. Don’t forget to get someone to film you as you play the games.

Location: Marina Beach, JBR Residences 2, Tickets: Dh155 per person (all ages), group discount at Dh125 per person (more than five), Timings: 9am to sunset, Daily

Splash ‘N’ Party

This waterpark in Dubai is yet another one that is perfect for families with younger children. While the kids enjoy the water slides, zip lines and splash pads, parents can chill at the park’s cafe. The park offers thrilling water slides, wave pools, and other attractions.

Location: Al Safa 2, Street 8A, Villa no.1, Jumeirah, Tickets: From Dh99 per child (Weekdays), from Dh120 per child (Weekends), Dh50 for parents, Timings: 9am to 8pm (weekdays), 9am to 9pm (Fridays+weekends)