Bryan Adams

This iconic Canadian crooner, whose appeal cuts across ages and generations, returns to Dubai this November with his raw, raspy vocals and soulful ballads. This could be your chance to hear his string of rock anthems like ‘Run To You’, ‘Summer Of 69’, and ‘Heaven’. And if you are an 80s kid, these soundtracks invariably shaped your childhood and memories. Also, don’t forget that he’s the voice behind powerful ballads like ‘Everything I Do, I Do It For You’ and ‘Cuts Like A Knife’. While this could be your golden chance to look back at his hits, this tour is meant to promote his 15th studio album ‘So Happy It Hurts’ and you could listen to his latest work in person too.

When: November 4, Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Tickets: Dh199 and above

Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth is set to perform live in Abu Dhabi on October 1. The 31-year-old started his tour in May and is expected to wrap North American performances up in July. The singer is known for his chart-topping music and most recently his work with K-Pop stars Jimin, Jvke, and Muni Long for the latest in The Fast and the Furious franchise, the Fast X. Puth's music found viral fame in his first song for the franchise, See You Again with Wiz Khalifa. In 2022, the star also worked on a single, Left and Right, with BTS star Jungkook which was released as part of his album 'CHARLIE'.

When: October 1, Where: Etihad Arena, Tickets: TBA

Asha Bhosle

Bollywood’s iconic singer Asha Bhosle has found the most befitting way to celebrate her 90th birthday. She has chosen to serenade her fans in Dubai by performing her superhit songs from her career spanning seven decades. While it’s her innovative way of paying it forward to her solid army of fans, we are also expecting a galaxy of celebrities to be a part of the spectacular evening. Expect to hear her long-enduring hits like ‘O Mere Sona Re’ and ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’ and ‘Rangeela Re’.

When: September 8, Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Tickets: Dh90 and above.

Farhan Akhtar

Singer, actor, producer, and director Farhan Akhtar is a bonafide multi-hyphenate and will take to the Coca-Cola Arena this September. Like Bryan Adams, Akhtar’s raspy vocals have a lasting appeal. Expect to hear his top hits – a seamless blend of rock and stirring meldoies – during is Dubai pit stop. Akhtar made his singing debut with the 2008 blockbuster ‘Rock On!!’, in which he played a rock musician. He has also sung several hits including ‘Senorita’ (from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) and ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ (from the film ‘Dil Dhadakne Do).

When: September 1, Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Tickets: TBA

KISS

This could be their ultimate farewell to their fans in the UAE as they embark on their career’s final world tour ‘End Of The Road’. KISS, the legendary American rock band, are known for their iconic make-up, costumes, and electrifying acts. Formed in 1973, this band has been rocking stages for over four decades and boasts a devoted fan base globally. Expect to hear their rock anthems including ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’, ‘Black Diamond’, and ‘Detroit Rock City’ live. This could be your last chance to witness these icons put forward a blistering performance in Dubai. They have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and they are unapologetically dedicating this tour to their devoted KISS army fan base around the globe. For any rock enthusiast, this is a no-brainer.

When: October 13, Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Tickets: Dh295 and above

Ben&Ben

Led by twin brothers Miguel Benjamin and Paolo Benjamin, this popular band from the Philippines will return to the UAE stage this October. They are known for blending folk, indie, and pop elements in their stirring songs. Credited as Spotify’s ‘Most Streamed Artist’ in the Philippines in 2020, this band has a sturdy fan following in the UAE.

When: October 14, Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Tickets: Dh149 and above

Amr Diab

Gear up to see this legendary Egyptian singer, songwriter, and actor in action this September. Diab, who began his music career in the 1980s, is known to blend traditional and contemporary Arabic music sounds. His distinctive voice, catchy melodies, and moving lyrics have earned him a massive fan base across the globe. This Arap pop music idol is known for his hits including ‘Ana 3ayesh’, ‘Wala Ala Baloh’, ‘We Malo’, and ‘El Lilady’.

When: September 9, Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Tickets: Dh195 and above

Arijit Singh

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, known for his romantic ballads like ‘KesariyaTera Ishq hai Piya’, ‘Tum Hi Ho’, and ‘Channa Mereya’, is a cracking performer on-stage. He means business and is less about the showmanship and more about the actual songs. His concerts in the UAE are legendary for zero on-stage histrionics. The singer, known for his impressive vocals, hits the stage and serenades his fans for hours at length without a major break. We love his songs and his voice even more, making it a must-go in your social calendar.

When: November 18, Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Tickets: Dh200

Robbie Williams

The English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams, known for his energetic showmanship and infectious energy on stage, comes armed with a repertoire of timeless classics from a career spanning 25 years. Williams, who first shot to fame as a member of the sensational pop group Take That, carved out an illustrious solo career that solidified his status as one of the most iconic figures in the music industry. Expect to listen to bangers like ‘She’s The One’ and ‘Feel’ during this gig. Williams, who has sold over 75 million records worldwide, is known for his pop anthems like ‘Angels’, and‘ Rock DJ’ and its appeal transcends generations.

When: October 18, Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Tickets: Dh295 and above

Foo Fighters

Want to live life on the fast lane during the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 in November? Dave Grohl’s US rock band, Foo Fighters, will help you do just that as they headline the final day of concerts at the Abu Dabi Grand Prix 2023. This gig marks the first time the band will tour after the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022, making this concert even more significant. Known for their hits such as ‘Best Of You’, ‘My Hero’ and ‘Times Like These’, Foo Fighters are likely to ensure that the action is not limited to the racing tracks and fastest cars alone. Also, expect trance Dutch DJ Tiesto to kickstart the concert scene over the Grand Prix weekend on November 23.