Ras Al Khaimah: Al Hamra in Ras Al Khaimah rebrands Al Hamra Marina & Yacht Club as the 'Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah', a media statement from the company said on Wednesday.
In addition to broadening Ras Al Khaimah's maritime and watersports appeal, the statement added, this initiative represents yet another step forward in Al Hamra's ongoing attempts to bolster the emirate's tourism and leisure offerings to both tourists and residents.
Nestled along a picturesque coastline and situated within Al Hamra Village, the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah offers safe, secure, sheltered berthing and access to a private lagoon for anchorage and various leisure experiences to both berth holders and visitors. Under a new long-term berthing offering, members can avail of fixed berthing rates and benefit from a 15 and 25 per cent discount on berthing for the full period of two and three years respectively.
The vibrant waterfront destination also offers boaters a slew of high-end and unrivaled membership benefits. At the full-service marina, members can not only enjoy outstanding leisure, food, and beverage facilities.
Other membership privileges entail preferential rates and discounts for water sports activities, complimentary access to beach facilities as well as daily use of stand-up paddle boards and kayaks at the Clubhouse.
In addition, they also have access to essential services such as a fuel station, slipway, dry storage yard, and boat registration, amongst many others. Super Yachts can anchor safely at sea with the daily anchorage offering while still enjoying the full benefits and access of the marina.
Christopher Hewett, Senior Vice President of Hospitality at Al Hamra, said: “The Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah builds on the Emirate's rich maritime heritage and underpins its evolving status as a preferred regional integrated destination for outdoor adventure and marine tourism as it continues to invest in premium luxury experiences for residents and visitors. The Royal Yacht Club is a prized element of the premier lifestyle experience that Al Hamra offers, and further enhances Ras Al Khaimah's exclusive leisure and entertainment offerings.”
Set in a stunning location surrounded by pristine white sandy beaches, the 222-berth marina is adjacent to several luxury hospitality offerings including Ritz Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Residence, Al Hamra Village Hotel, Al Hamra Golf Club, and the upcoming Sofitel Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort.