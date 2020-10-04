Image Credit:

Dubai: Ever wondered what it would be like to spend the night in a rainforest? Well, now you can with the launch of The Green Planet’s brand-new ‘Night at The Rainforest’ Experience.

The experience has been introduced as part of The Green Planet’s mission to teach residents and visitors about the growing number of animal and plant species. Explorers can pre-book their spaces, for select Thursday and Fridays to enjoy the rainforest in all its glory – for the whole night!

Located in City Walk, the indoor eco-system is Dubai’s answer to an educational and recreational bio-dome, home to 3,000 exotic plants and animals. The sleepover experience starts from 5pm until 8am the next morning, spending the night in one of The Green Planet’s comfortable tents.

The activity is great for young explorers and nature-loving adults. The experience starts with a guided scavenger hunt, plus lessons about the rainforest’s most mysterious nocturnal animals, then relaxing in the evening after dinner at The Green Planet’s Café with a nature-themed movie and marshmallow roasting.

Additionally, the overnight stay comes with an animal encounter opportunity. Whether it is playing with the primates, seeing red bellied piranhas up close, or meeting the region’s only Tamandua Anteater.

Once this is all over, you can fall asleep under the bio-dome’s stars to the soft coos and songs of the rainforest’s exotic birds. Enjoy the twinkle lights, spacious tents with extremely comfortable bedding, and hammocks for relaxing in the nighttime rainforest air.

Up bright and early in the morning, you will also be able to help feed the animals their breakfast before enjoying a complimentary breakfast from The Green Planet Café.

Key information:

Location: Green Planet, City Walk

Cost: Dh700 for two, Dh1,200 for four, book online