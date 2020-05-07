It can still feel like a weekend, even though you're home every day

Check out a free comedy show

Big Fish Comedy, an entertainment company bringing world-renowned comedians to the UAE, will be streaming free comedy shows and exclusive footage on its Facebook and Instagram channels in a free new segment called Big Fish TV Titters. This Saturday, enjoy a show by by Irish-Iranian comedian Patrick Monahan.

Where: Big Fish Comedy’s Facebook and Instagram

When: Saturday May 9 from 7.30pm

Cost: Free

Take part in Duck Hook’s virtual pub quiz

The Duck Hook, the gastropub at Dubai Hills Golf Club, will host two more editions of The Big Sports Quiz following a massive response to its inaugural quiz last month. Led by two of Dubai’s loved sports broadcasters, Chris McHardy and Robbie Greenfield, the virtual sports quiz will be hosted on video conferencing app Zoom this Saturday, May 9 and 23. Kicking off at 5pm, The Big Sports Quiz features six interactive sports rounds and a line-up of prizes, including a Duck Hook roast for two, and a Pai Thai iftar kit for two. Quizzers can take advantage of The Duck Hook’s roast delivery service with choices of roast beef, chicken, lamb or a vegan patty delivered to homes throughout Dubai.

Where: At home over Zoom

When: Saturday May 9 from 5pm

Cost: Roast for two is Dh265 (or Dh325 for roast and dessert), Roast for four: Dh495 (Dh595 for roast and dessert)

Surprise your friend with a Bestie Bundle

If you can’t go out for iftar with your best friend, Fuchsia Urban Thai has put together a wholesome solution by introducing an iftar Bestie Bundle. Customers can order the bundle for themselves and a duplicate will be delivered to their loved one at a different address by the Fuchsia team. The meal can be enjoyed through a video call and comes with fun interactive printed quizzes for the two people to have a memorable meal and evening.

Where: Delivered to your home, ordered directly through the restaurant

When: Anytime this weekend

Cost: Dh140

Buy some luxury Eid presents

Dior has launched an online platform dedicated to fragrance, makeup and skincare in the UAE. Explore, discover and shop the latest launches from the comfort of your home for all UAE-based customers. Receive your purchases within two to five working days with complimentary shipping on all orders. If your order is a gift, let them know during check out and your item will be prepared in one of their iconic Dior gift boxes. Products will be arranged and wrapped in pleated silk paper. Additionally, with every item ordered, you can enjoy two free samples from a selection of iconic Dior fragrance, skincare or make-up products on any order.

Where: Shop-beauty.dior.ae

Cost: Various

Take a tour of the Louvre Abu Dhabi

The first Louvre museum to open outside Paris, filled with all that history and art that testify to great civilisations, is offering free access to more virtual tours, video, audio and downloadable activities. This ensures that the museum’s stories of cultural connections, as told by its artworks and exhibitions, remain accessible to all. There are over 150 tours and they are offered in seven languages, including Arabic, English, French, Mandarin, Russian, German and Hindi revealing the captivating stories behind the exhibits. The unique and universal narrative follows the curators’ tour of the museum.

Where: On the Louvre Abu Dhabi app

Cost: Free

Order a special iftar spread at home

Image Credit: Supplied

Ramdan Nights by Dish is one of my favorite alternative iftars to visit every year. This year, they are bringing their amazing food to your home. This year’s 3-course fusion menu offers guests a selection of starters, main courses and desserts, including roast beetroot hummus, pumpkin and nigella seeds served with Arabic and toasted flat breads, sumac marinated chicken wrapped in knafeh with mango chili relish and the signature slow braised shoulder of lamb in Middle-eastern spices, served with scented pilaf and confit garlic yogurt. Vegan options include a mouth-watering roast baby zucchini stuffed with peppers, smoked paprika and vegan feta. A special fusion menu has also been conceptualized for children and includes chicken kofta with yellow rice and yogurt dipping sauce.

How to order: For all orders for Ramadan Nights, call 056 1283247

Cost: Dh200 per person

If you’re feeling brave: Go on a staycation

Image Credit:

The beaches in Fujairah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah are open now and many five star hotels are offering affordable deals including Cove Rotana in RAK at Dh462 per night or the beautiful luxury Ajman Saray at Dh323 a night.