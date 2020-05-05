Bettina Schweiger Image Credit: Supplied

If you’re craving a bit of culture while social distancing then here’s a bit of good news. The opera is coming to town for a virtual concert this weekend for UAE enthusiasts.

‘A Night at the Opera with Bettina’ will feature a concert by Dubai-based Soprano Bettina Schweiger, which will be available to stream for free on May 8.

The Dubai Calendar event will be performed without any physical audience and instead it will be streamed globally via Schweiger’s Instagram account, in light of social distancing measures in place across the UAE in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Schweiger will be singing some of the most popular opera arias from legendary and iconic composers such as Puccini, Verdi and Mozart, as well as other opera essentials from 19th century Neapolitan opera. All musical numbers are selected to communicate a message of love, healing and hope for better days for the world.

“Music heals all our pain and sorrow, music makes us happy, music gives us love, hope and inspiration. If I could lend my voice to somehow contribute to relieve the sadness the whole world is going through right now, then I will be an instrument for it,” Schweiger said in a statement.

Additionally, for those who would like to learn basic techniques of opera singing, Schweiger will have a voice workshop the following day, on May, 9, 2020 live from her official Instagram account as well.