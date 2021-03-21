Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Waffle Day is a traditional holiday that originated in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, on March 25. That day is also the Feast of the Annunciation, a Christian holiday, on which waffles are typically eaten. Unsurprisingly the day has become a bit of a hit with the rest of the world, as eager waffle lovers all over the world embraced this unique foodie holiday.

So to celebrate Waffle Day, here are four venues in Dubai, where you can take advantage of some special deals.

Warehouse

To celebrate National Waffle Day on March 25, Warehouse at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre will be offering a week-long celebration of unlimited waffles for Dh25 per person from a live cooking station. This offer will take place every day this week from March 20 to 25 all day long.

Denny’s

Denny’s is celebrating these beloved crisp batter cakes with a great offer. From March 22 to 25, for every order you make over Dh80 on the Denny’s UAE app, you will get a free Waffle Fantasy on the house. A golden waffle with strawberries and banana, drizzled with hot fudge, caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream and chopped nuts.

Eggspectation

Spoil yourself with sweet or savoury Waffles this March 25, International Waffle Day. Indulge in a golden-hued crisped waffle topped with omega-3 rich poached eggs and hollandaise for Dh67, or go a sweeter route with fresh strawberries and salted caramel drizzle for Dh49. These Waffles are a great way to end a week on a sweet or savoury note that will fuel you throughout the weekend.

Brunch & Cake

Head over to Brunch & Cake for Waffles that are a bit different from the rest. Enjoy charcoal-infused corn waffles. These waffles are topped with Poached Eggs and hollandaise sauce. The Waffles can either be ordered with fresh Smoked Salmon for Dh65 or Turkey for Dh61. This waffle will be available at all Brunch & Cake branches.

WOFL

