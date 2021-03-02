1 of 13
From tennis tournaments to a live gaming event and the biggest food festival of the year.
SHARJAH ART MUSEUM'S NEW EXHIBITION: Arab Artist, Baya Mahieddine is having her first solo exhibition displayed in the Sharjah Art Museum. Baya’s retrospective is the 11th edition of the “Lasting Impressions" exhibition series at Sharjah Art Museum, which aims to spark inspiration by introducing works of prominent artists from the Arab world and their contributions to art in the region. The exhibition which is running throughout March until July 31, features more than 70 original works spanning Baya’s career of over six decades, including paintings that were displayed at her first exhibition in Paris in 1947.
INDIAN STREET FOOD FESTIVAL AT BAB AL SHAMS: Masala at Bab Al Shams hotel will be running a limited time Street Food Festival from March 3 to 20 from 6pm to 12am daily. Diners can sample street food favourites from all across India, every time they visit. Perfect for those looking at getting their street food fix, the menu is served with soft beverages, fresh lassi and chai for Dh195 per person. You can also take advantage of a special staycation package, called “Tastes of India” where guests can enjoy complimentary passes to the festival inclusive of a one-night stay and next day breakfast. The staycation is priced at Dh1,599 and is valid for two adults and one child.
HEINZ BECK IS IN TOWN: The renowned Three Michelin Star chef Heinz Beck is in town to helm the kitchen of his Dubai restaurant Social By Heinz Beck. The chef comes back to Dubai for the first time since the global pandemic with new dishes on the menu. He is here for a few days only until March 4, so make sure you head down to the Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah to experience a unique dinner and meet the chef.
CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: International Women's Day is a global event that celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women all over the world. It is also an opportunity for fun venues in the UAE to celebrate the occasion by offering women freebies and special perks that will make their day a little more special. For example Brunch & Cake gives you the chance to participate in a viral Tik Tok trend alongside your girlfriends with their special edition International Women's Day cake.
DUBAI DUTY-FREE TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP: March 7 to March 20Make sure you stay up to date with the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, as the top tennis pros make their way to the city to play against each other. Some of the biggest names in tennis will thrash it out to win big at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium. Follow every spin, slice, and smash from the world’s best in tennis over the course of two weeks. This event will be hosted in line with COVID-19 guidelines and will be spectator-free.
DUBAI DRAGON BOAT RACE: Taking place from March 12 to March 13, Dubai is playing host to the Dragon Boat Race, which sees hundreds of rowers competing against each other to win. The 200m races will take place on the water behind the Waterfront Market promenade throughout the 2-day event. The teams will be divided into four race categories: Open, Mixed, Women & Corporate. For each race category teams will compete in heats, semi-finals and then the finals. The event will ensure COVID-19 safety measures are thoroughly implemented
ABU DHABI CHEF’S TABLE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has announced the return of the popular cornerstone of Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, the Chef’s Table series, from March 14 to April 3 2021. Featuring a hand-picked selection of the best-selling restaurants from previous Chef’s Table editions, the Chef’s Table All-Star edition will promote the emirate’s eclectic fine dining scene via a showcase of curated menus and signature dishes at a number of the city’s award-winning hotspots. Restaurants include LPM Restaurant, Punjab Grill, Martabaan and Hakkasan. Elsewhere, culinary aficionados can experience Shang Palace, Tori No Su, Fouquet’s and Mare Mare. Chef’s Table set five-course menus are priced from Dh295 to Dh398.
CELEBRATE ST PATRICKS DAY: Saint Patrick's Day, which is also known as the ‘Feast of Saint Patrick’, is an Irish cultural and religious celebration held on 17 March. Many observe the event by wearing green and enjoying a night out on the town. Plenty of Dubai venues will be celebrating this special day by hosting events with proper Irish snacks and beverages. UBK is celebrating by To mark the celebrations, guests will receive a 50 per cent discount on selected items of the food menu, can avail two selected beverages for Dh25 and sip on pints of hops for just Dh25.
YOGAFEST: Yogafest is back with a special three-day event over the weekend starting from Thursday, March 18 to Saturday, March 21. Yogafest Dubai is the largest and only Eco-conscious wellness event in the Middle East. They celebrate their 11th year with a weekend of classes and talks, and the chance to taste healthy plant-based food. The fun family-friendly event is a great way to enjoy what’s left of the cool UAE weather.
ARAB MOTHER’S DAY: Mother’s Day, celebrated on March 21 here in the Middle East, marks the start of spring and your mom will definitely appreciate a thoughtful present, but that’s not what Mother's Day is all about. Whether you choose to celebrate with breakfast, or a bouquet of flowers, plenty of UAE restaurants will be offering a special deal or little treats for moms who are dining out with their families.
ESTARS LIVE GAMING EVENT: Live gaming returns to Dubai in 2021 with Dubai EStars, a two-week gaming event for the UAE community. The event will give gamers the chance to play their favourite games including Fortnite, FIFA 21 and Rocket League, in a fun and competitive environment as well as compete for e-sports prizes in mini-tournaments. The first live gaming event to hit the UAE since the pandemic, Dubai EStars runs from March 26 to 10 April at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
ART DUBAI IS BACK: This event is one of the most important four days on the arts and cultural scene in the UAE. A new artist-led programme, along with 85 galleries from 36 countries, is all on the agenda for an ambitious 14th year of the event. Taking place on March 29, for Art Dubai’s 2021 edition, visitors will experience diverse interpretations of perspectives in the three main sections of the fair, Art Dubai Contemporary, Art Dubai Modern, and Bawwaba, on a scope of geographies and narratives from outside the traditional Western-led scope.
