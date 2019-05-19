Iftar at the Market Image Credit: YZ

The Market

Where: Dubai Mall, Fashion avenue

What: Enjoy a set iftar menu with views of Downtown Dubai and the Dubai Mall Fountain. Expect to arrive to a table already laid for you, full of cold Turkish mezze dishes including fresh honey, dates, dried fruits, milk-jam, cheeses, vegetable muhamara babaganuj, mashed grilled eggplants, probably the most requested dish at The Market, as well as a toasted bread basket. In addition to a table full of food, you get to choose between tomato and lentil soup. This course is then followed by warm appetisers like a cheese and leak pide and baked stuffed mushrooms (a sure winner). The Ramadan mains will include Turkish steaks, Kasap Kofte a mixture of ground beef and lamb seasoned with spicy peppers, tomatoes and Kuzu Pirzola, which are lamb chops with herbs, rice and vegetables. Finally, for dessert you’’ get two to share, including the Irmik Helvasi, a traditional semolina dessert, and the dessert enjoyed at weddings and birthdays, the Firin Sutlaç rice pudding with ice cream and pistachios.

Timing: 7pm to 2am

Price: Dh187 per person

Osh

Where: La Mer

What: It’s a new restaurant offering Uzbek cuisine. Their iftar menu offers dishes from Middle East and Central Asia like moutabel and Osh, a dish of spiced rice, lamb and sautéed vegetables, and Chak Chak a fried honey cake. Other Middle Eastern dishes include kofta, hummus, saffron milk cake and khubz. The more adventurous eaters shouldn’t miss the mixed samsa, crunchy and flaky triangular pastries (similar to sambousek. OSH is a great place to enjoy a culturally diverse iftar.

Price: Dh149

Timing: 7pm to 9pm

Kitchen Connection

Where: Jumeriah Beach Hotel

Kitchen Connection is offering an international buffet with dishes from around the world complemented with Arabic accents. Enjoy a selection of hot and cold appetisers, mains and a dessert buffet for people of all ages.

Price: Dh200

Timing: 7pm to 8.45pm

Bebabel

Where: Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue What: Why not try progressive Lebanese cuisine for iftar? The special set menu, offers comforting at-home style dishes that are filling but not too heavy. Once you take a seat, you will be offered a choice of soups, salads, main courses, cold talatas, hot talatas and beverages. Once you get through the first portion of your iftar, you can choose your main. The options are lamb with rice siyyadieh and chicken freekeh. Both are tender and taste just like home. Bebabel is located in Fashion Avenue, so it offers terrace seating with views of the city and the Dubai Mall Fountain.

Price: Dh120 per person