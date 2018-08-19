Eid Al Adha falls on August 21 in the UAE and holidays have been announced for both public and private sector employees. The official private sector holidays are from August 21 to August 23 (Monday to Wednesday – both days included) and we have a whole bunch of offers, deals and events for residents to enjoy Eid in the country, along with more than five firework displays across UAE.

Events and Food

Drumming sessions at Al Ghurair

Al Ghurair Centre will host a Drum Fest this Eid – an African drumming session with a group of four artists performing and parading all across the mall dressed up in traditional African attire. There will also be a live interactive session wherein visitors can sit and play the drums along with the artists. When you’re there, you could win a trip to Sri Lanka. Visitors can participate by simply posting their photos on Facebook and Instagram pages while shopping at Al Ghurair Centre with the hashtags #alghuraircentre #cozmotravel #travelwithAlGhurair.

Get lost in culture at Ferrari World

Guests of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will be able to enjoy a unique set of culturally inspired celebrations from August 22-26, including a ‘Cultural Maze’, encounters with the park’s perfume maker and fishermen in the Heritage Village and a theatrical story-telling experience. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will also play host to a live cook-off between celebrated chefs as they go head-to-head in the Black Box Chef Competition taking place at on August 23. The park opens from 11am - 8pm on August 22, with extended hours from 11 am - 10 pm on August 23 – 24.

Indulge in a Thai festival this Eid at Pai Thai

Usually reserved for a weekend treat, Pai Thai at Jumeirah Al Qasr is extending its Feast of Xahar lunch offer during Eid, giving guests every excuse to indulge in this king’s feast. Savour a vast array of fragrant Pai Thai’s signature dishes, including Tom Yum Goong soup and Gaeng Panang Talay curry, all freshly made to order. The feast will cost you Dh195 per person between August 22 and 25.

The Fish House at Intercontinental Dubai Festival City

Inspired by local heritage, with fishing and pearl diving being integral to Emirati culture and life, The Fish House promises a boat-to-table experience, serving only the freshest catch that has been locally sourced.

Eid Brunch- Thursday & Friday Dh195 soft drinks package, Dh295 with alcohol package

Anise at Intercontinental Dubai Festival City

Embark on a culinary journey around the world and experience first-hand an abundance of authentic flavors, spread over eight live cooking stations.

Wednesday 22nd August

Eid lunch- Taste of Arabia Dh180, Eid Dinner Dh205

Thursday, 23rd August

Eid lunch- Taste of Arabia Dh180, Eid Dinner - Surf & Turf, Dh240

Friday, 24th August

Seafood Extravaganza brunch Dh240

All day splashes at Yas Waterworld

At Yas Waterworld guests can experience authentic Emirati culture with performances from local drummers and Ayalah dancers, in addition to all-day access to over 40 thrilling rides, slides and attractions. This includes a 5D water adventure, Cinesplash. Eid Al Adha will see the return of Yas Waterworld’s Neon Nights on August 24 where celebrations will light up the night with glowing entertainment.

A romantic Abra journey at Madinat Jumeirah

Take a romantic abra tour making stops for delicious food as you go about – dine at The Hide, Zheng He’s and Tortuga. A perfect treat for food-lovers, the picturesque Madinat Jumeirah is a great venue to celebrate Eid Al Adha. This gastronomic abra journey costs Dh888 per couple.

All about the kids at The Outlet Village

Creating a fun-filled atmosphere, the action-packed agenda at The Outlet Village for Eid Al Adha will feature a unique kids’ zone with giant indoor games including a larger-than-life jenga, snakes and ladders, xoxo and kerplunk. In addition to a soft play area for kids, complimentary entertainment at The Outlet Village comprises a giant trampoline and a carnival-themed stall. A dedicated movie screening area at the destination will screen all-time favourite animation films for little movie buffs. The complimentary kids’ zone will be open from 3pm to 9pm (August 21 to 25).

Almayass

The Armenian-Lebanese restaurant in Sofitel Dubai Downtown, has devised a special set menu celebrating Eid Al Adha. Experience a memorable holiday with family and friends. Almayass cuisine brings to the fore the finest hand-selected ingredients, experienced within an intimate and cozy ambiance. Almayass Eid set menu is available from 12pm till 5pm on the 21, 22 and 23 of August 2018, at Dh150 per person.

Eid Al Adha brunch at Hilton Abu Dhabi

Gather with family and friends at La Terrazza for a special Eid-al-Adha buffet from August 21 to 24. Hosted for four days from 12.30pm until 3.30pm, the lunch will include a wide range of authentic Middle Eastern dishes. The customary carving station will also be available with options like slow-roasted beef striploin with herb jus, lamb leg with rosemary jus and duck breast with honey cinnamon sauce. There will also be live cooking stations with dishes changing daily from pasta to stir-fried noodles. The buffet starts at Dh165 per person (includes soft beverages).

Look to the skies at Ibn Battuta Mall

Ibn Battuta Mall is hosting an out-of-this-world range of space-themed educational activities – 3-D outer space simulation, a virtual reality capsule, a Mars Rover replica, a miniature space station, a 3-D space photo wall and more – to mark Eid Al Adha. Honouring 60 years of space exploration, Ibn Battuta Mall is also hosting a Discovery Channel exhibition at China Court featuring the timeline of historic space exploration and celebrating the most ground-breaking achievements in space history. The exhibition is open daily from the first day of Eid until 10 September from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Shopping and celebration at The Galleria

Ayyalah performances at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi will officially open celebrations to continue for the first three days of Eid Al Adha. During the five day event, visitors can relax in the Arabian tent, and sample the traditional coffee and dates on offer. Next to the hospitality tent, guests will receive personalised Arabic calligraphy samples, as well as bespoke sand bottle art. To continue the creative theme, guests can also experience complimentary henna applications located on Level 1, in front of Almaz by Momo.

Slow roast celebrations at Gaucho DIFC

Gaucho is known for its satisfying and luxurious food experiences. Featuring three courses including a fresh salad, succulent roast meat and an indulgent dessert, you could also choose to have just one course. For Eid, they have a two for one roast special if you for just their main course at Dh215. Gaucho will also have a kids’ games and colouring station.

SugarMoo Eid treats

Many people celebrate Eid Al Adha by getting together with friends and family enjoying elaborate dishes and desserts.

This Eid, Deliveroo celebrates by partnering with one of Dubai’s favorite online bakeries, SugarMoo. Available from August 16th to 23rd, the master baking specialists at SugarMoo creatively whipped up two limited edition ready-to-order Eid Mubarak themed desserts. With a few clicks you can show off a 6-inch Shaggy Sheep Mubarak cake or box of 2 Save the Sheep Eid cookies…maybe both?

Cost 6 inch Chocolate Shaggy Sheep Mubarak Cake: Dh205 | 2 Save the Sheep Eid Cookies Dh21

Clinton St. Baking Company Eid Bakery Box

From chocolate, lemon, peanut butter and even berries, everyone will have options from Clinton’s bakery favorites including chocolate brownies, brookies and mixed berry scones. The box includes:

Lemon Sunshine Muffins

Brookies

Chocolate brownies

Butterscotch Blondies

Mixed Berry Scones

Chocolate chip muffins

Salted caramel biscuits

Peanut butter cookies

The boxes retails at Dh250, with 45 pieces to fight over! Available for pre-order from both Burj Views and City Walk branches, as well as delivery by calling 04 344 0705.

Places to visit

Dubai Festival City Mall

Families can bring their little ones to Dubai Festival City Mall to meet Pink Fong and Baby Shark at on the 24 and 25 August. The popular cartoon characters will perform an interactive medley of the most popular children’s songs at 4pm and 8pm that will keep the kids entertained throughout the Eid Al Adha weekend. The venue will also have fireworks.

City Centre Mirdif

Shoppers visiting City Centre Mirdif are in for a magical treat with mesmerising performances from acrobats and gymnasts in The Enchanted Circus at Central Galleria. This non-ticketed show will take place from 21 August to 25 August at 4pm, 6pm, 7pm and 9pm, giving families plenty of opportunities to catch the circus.

Dubai Frame

Visitors to Dubai Frame will be entertained by Ayala dancers, roaming entertainment and giveaways for kids taking place from 22 to 25 August. The traditional and interactive activities will take place from 10am until 8pm each day, making the Dubai Frame a must-visit destination this Eid Al Adha.

Dragon Mart 2

Dragon Mart 2 will entertain families during the week of Eid Al Adha with popular characters from Iftah Ya Sim Sim in a fun-filled interactive show. Running from the 23 August to 1 September, this space-themed show will involve plenty of energetic dance numbers and songs that the kids will love. For music lovers in Dubai, Balqees, will perform a free concert at Dragon Mart 2 on 24 August.

The Dubai Mall

For Eid Al Adha, The Dubai Mall will be transforming into a celebratory playground, hosting an array of exciting activities and live entertainment for the whole family to enjoy from 21 August to 24 August. Kids will have the chance to receive a special gift when they participate in the various arts and crafts workshops hosted by Sheibitna, a much-loved grandfatherly figure from Arabian folklore. There’s also a line-up of popular cartoon screenings such as Tom & Jerry and Freej to excite kids all weekend long.

City Centre Deira

City Centre Deira has a first-of-its-kind indoors pop-up event running from the first day of Eid until 30 September, which will include various food stalls, pop-up shops and a special entertainment zone for live music and movie screenings for all ages to enjoy from 10am daily. Flight Crew Jump Rope will jump-start the action at City Centre Deira from 21 to 24 August. This international show is bound to keep visitors fascinated with the talented jump rope members entertaining crowds at 3pm, 6pm, 8.30pm and 10pm.

Mercato

Visitors to Mercato are in for a treat this Eid Al Adha with an action-packed schedule of activities taking place at the mall from engaging stage shows and street shows, to energetic dance workshops and music workshops, making Mercato as must-visit destination for families and shoppers this Eid Al Adha. Shoppers will also have a chance to win gifts worth Dh2,000 daily. With every Dh200 spent at Mercato from 16 August to 25 August, lucky shoppers will be entered into a draw to win incredible daily prizes.

Where to eat

Where to watch the fireworks

Eid Al Adha will fall on August 21 in the UAE and, private and public sector holidays have also been announced. UAE residents can enjoy Eid fireworks at these venues across the country. Most of these venues also have accompanying Eid celebratory concerts, gigs and other events.

Abu Dhabi

Yas Island

Yas Marina will celebrate the first three days of Eid with a spectacular fireworks show. Set to light up the capital’s skies, the daily fireworks display will kick off at 9pm each night, and can best be seen from the Yas Marina promenade, or on board a traditional dhow for a truly memorable experience. This is also a great opportunity to check out the latest amusement park in Abu Dhabi - Warner Bros. World. Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and all of Yas Island's hotels have special Eid events and packages lined up as well.

Dubai

Dubai Festival City Mall

The Dubai Festival City Mall will ring in Eid with two musical fireworks daily for the first two days of Eid Al Adha - giving residents a choice of four fireworks displays to turn up for during the days off. The shows will be at 9pm and 10.30pm on the first two days of Eid. Visitors can also enjoy the venue's signature and record-breaking IMAGINE show which runs every 30 minutes daily, from 7.30pm.

The Beach, Al Seef and La Mer

These waterfront destinations in Dubai will also host spectacular firework displays at the same time (9pm) over the three days of Eid Al Adha. Residents and tourists can choose to watch the fireworks at The Beach, or enjoy the sky lighting up over Al Seef with its old-world charm and views of Dubai Creek. Alternatively, visitors can join friends and family and take in the laidback vibe at La Mer as the display illuminates the skies.

Sharjah

Al Majaz Waterfront

In Sharjah, Al Majaz Waterfront will host a three-minute fireworks display on the first and second days of Eid Al Adha. The display will start at 9pm, above the Sharjah Musical Fountain.