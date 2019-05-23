ABU DHABI

Louvre Family Weekend

The last Friday and Saturday of every month is family weekend at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Join in today and tomorrow for free Ramadan-inspired activities for all ages. Visitors can take a mini-interactive tour, enjoy a drop-in creative workshop, explore the exhibition with a fun activity booklet, listen to storytellers or watch a film screening, between 2-6pm. All activities are free with a museum admission ticket (Dh60). Also, end your fast at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum Cafe, with a set menu with flavours of Arabia at Dh120. louvreabudhabi.ae

Anasheed Performances

A type of Islamic chanting expressing religious devotion by Emirati singer Abdullah Al Wasmy, Ali Bobar and Ammar Bobar, at the Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi, from 10pm to midnight each evening. Attendees will also learn how Anasheed performances have been evolving through the years. Tickets Dh150. culturalfoundation.ae

Sunset Sessions

Watch the sunset from the Diablito rooftop terrace and settle in for a night of Mediterranean food at a 20 per cent off the total bill, daily from 7pm until midnight. At Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi. Call 02-5651175.

Celebrating Failure

Warehouse421 is hosting a thought-provoking session titled ‘a celebration of failure’ focussing on embracing failures by encouraging others to share their stories. Aiming at highlighting the merits of deliberately making — or at least attempting — mistakes, in order to carve out new directions and spur different methodologies in our lives and in our work, with instructor Ray Yafi. Register your interest on the website, 18+ only. warehouse421.ae

DUBAI

Fire Roll Challenge

Feeling brave and want your taste buds incinerated, this challenge is for you with Roti Rollers introducing the fire roll (Dh40), infused with spicy chillies including the Naga ghost chilli. Finish the roll in under 30 minutes without quenching your thirst, and it’s free, with winners receiving a cool cap too. For those who rather go mild than wild, are vegetarian, or just a Star Wars fan, try the Darth vada street snack (Dh10). Located in La Mer and Dar Al Wasl Dubai. rotirollers.com

Ramadan Big Bazaar

Concept Brands Group’s shopping extravaganza at Za’abeel Hall 4, Dubai World Trade Centre. The shopper’s paradise will feature a diverse variety of products ranging from fashion, beauty, toys, electronics and food amongst others, a designated kid’s zone will keep the little ones occupied. From 7pm to 2am, until June 4. Free entry. conceptbrands.net

Shows on the Burj

Ramadan will be marked by two LED shows which will light up the Burj Khalifa. The first show, which is three minutes long, celebrates the spiritual value of Ramadan with a display of designer Karl Taylor Knight’s work, featuring the crescent moon, themed with Arabic lanterns followed by a sequence of Arabic geometric patterns (mashrabiya) steeped in gold, all complemented by oriental music. The second show is a display by painter Art Noor, inspired by the 99 names of Allah. Sunday to Wednesday, every hour from 7.45pm to 10.45pm and Thursday to Saturday, every 30 minutes from 7.45pm to 10.45pm.

Free Awareness talk

Awareness talk on about Akashic records, automatic writing and Theta healing. Clear negative energies, look in to your past/present and future, clear past life karma and open doors to relationship, money, job, business, love, write with your spirit guides, angels and loved one. Today and tomorrow, at Delta Apartments, Bur Dubai, 5-6pm. Registration required. Call 054-3699797.

Visit Voices for Refugees

Ibn Battuta Mall has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) this Ramadan for a campaign aimed at raising awareness on the plight of refugees globally. Located at India Court, Voices for Refugees showcases the life of a refugee through immersive virtual reality video tours that highlight the effects of humanitarian crises around the world. From 10am to 10pm daily. Until June 5.

Donation Drive

Make a Difference, Together campaign by MAF Malls in partnership with UAE’s Red Crescent Society, encourages visitors to donate toys, clothes and books for the less fortunate. Visitors at Mall of the Emirates, City Centres Mirdif, Deira, Me’aisem, Ajman, Sharjah and Fujairah can drop their contributions at the malls’ donation boxes throughout Ramadan.

Ramadan Volunteering

Coya Dubai is handing out food boxes every Sunday and Wednesday during Ramadan with a goal to feed 2,000 labourers. The community is invited to take part to prepare, package and deliver iftar boxes from Coya Dubai’s kitchen to a targeted list of labour camps. For information on how to get involved, email reservations@coyarestaurant.ae. Call 04-316 9600.

Game Night

Jameel Arts Centre has partnered with Boardgame Space to bring a selection of old favourites such as carrom and backgammon as well as help you discover new boardgames, at their centre in Al Jaddaf, from 9.30pm to midnight. Visitors can also browse exhibitions late into the evening. artjameel.org

RAS AL KHAIMAH

It’s Showtime

Screening of blockbuster movies every Friday during Ramadan, for free by the pool in Bayti area at Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khaimah. Today, watch ‘The Sound of Music’ in an open-air cinema setting. Bean bags will be provided, however, guests can bring their own blankets and chairs. Screening starts at 8pm. Every Friday until May 31. alhamraresorts.com