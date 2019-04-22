Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Kate Christou & Jesse Blake (Lowe Restaurant) Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Weight Loss Help

Adults who have undergone weight loss surgery or are considering the procedure can find support at Healthpoint’s Bariatric Support Group. Held monthly, with separate sessions for men and women, the get-togethers are an opportunity to meet medical experts and people at various stages of their weight loss journeys. The hour-long sessions are aimed at individuals with a body mass index of 35 or above and will be led by consultant bariatric surgeon Dr Mohammad Al-Hadad and bariatric dietician Lamis El Derbi. Today’s session is for men, with a session for women tomorrow, 4-5pm, free. At Hummingbird Conference Room, Healthpoint, Zayed Sports City. Booking’s not compulsory, call 02-4929302. healthpoint.ae

DUBAI

The Troubadours Live

The four-piece ensemble will entertainguests with hits spanning five decades, in several languages. They’ll keep you guessing with their mix, from the latest MTV smash hits to Italian and French classics. At La Petite Maison in Dubai today and in Abu Dhabi tomorrow, from 8pm. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Art & Soul Night

Toro+KO, City Walk and the Hip Hop University come together to bring a hip-hop night, expect an evening of essential old school beats with live sets from DJ Queen Bri and performances from Shebani, the R’n’B/Soul act. 50 per cent off on selected beverages until 8pm, at Toro+KO, City Walk, 7-11pm. torodubai.com

New Dog Friendly Dining Spot

Contemporary dining spot Lowe is welcoming your beloved four-legged friends to dine on the terrace and hang out, hassle-free. The restaurant offers a menu created by culinary duo Jesse Blake and Kate Christou (pictured) bringing together experience from some of Australia’s best kitchens. Located in KOA Dubai, Wadi Al Safa 3, and open daily from 7am-11pm Sunday to Thursday and 8am-11pm Friday and Saturday. Call 04-3201890

Tuesday Ladies Night

Beau Rivage Bistro, the European-inspired restaurant launches a new ladies night offering three free house beverages and 50 per cent off food. At Grand Millennium Business Bay. Also, happy hour runs daily from 4-8pm, and on Thursdays its from 4-9pm, serving beverages at Dh25.

Copacabana Concept Store

Themed shopping experience bringing together a mix of resort and beachwear labels to Dubai Festival City Mall. Offering affordable fashion and travel apparel as well as accessories, jewellery, footwear, and denim collections in a fun setting that replicates the Copacabana beach paradise, until May 2.

Tribeca Ladies Night

Celebrate hump day in style at a Latin American evening with BNF Nights. Five free unlimited house beverages for ladies from 8.30-11pm, plus BNF dance shows and animation. At Tribeca Dubai, JA Ocean View JBR. Call 050-3456067.

Dubai Home Festival

Home decor enthusiasts can get their hands on an array of exclusive promotions across the city. At Mall of the Emirates, visit the glass box with a different home retailer decorating the box each day with different furniture pieces, and prizes to be won. In addition, shoppers can visit the Kursi exhibition from tomorrow at the Luxury Wing hosted in collaboration with Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) and furniture brand Vitra. Homeware brand Ikea will host a sustainability fashion show from 6-8pm tomorrow, at Dubai Festival City Mall. Also, visitors to Robinsons can get their hands on 25 to 60 per cent off across all home categories, throughout the Dubai Home Festival, until May 1. dubaihomefestival.com

Vegan and Gluten Free Menu

Asian restaurant Miss Tess is offering gluten free and vegan only food. There will be more than 30 dishes on the vegan menu and more than 20 on the gluten free menu. At Taj Hotel, Business Bay. Opening time from 6pm-2am (everyday). Call 050-4988505

Art of Living Happiness Programme

A three-day event conducted by Rhea Pillai from 9am-noon, at Yoga Ashram Studio, Jumeirah Bay X3, JLT, until Thursday. Call 050-6671283.

Fiery Ladies night

Round up your girls and light up the night at Fai, that’s Thai for fire. Ladies enjoy three free beverages and 25 per cent discount on bar bites. Every Tuesday, 8-11pm, at Palace Downtown.

SHARJAH

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF)

A cultural celebration attracting not only children, but extending the joy of learning to parents and adults. This season will see more than 134 exhibitors specialised in children’s literature, exhibiting. For the first time, live theatrical performances in Arabic, English, Urdu and Hindi have been added. At Expo Centre Sharjah, until Saturday. Free entry, today, tomorrow and Saturday 9am to 8pm, Thursday 9am to 10pm and Friday 4-10pm. Complete schedule of activities on the website. scrf.ae

Sharjah Film Platform open call

Sharjah Art Foundation invites emerging and established filmmakers to submit their films to the Sharjah Film Platform open call. The submission deadline is June 1. Taking place from December 11-21 in Sharjah, it will feature talks and workshops by industry professionals as well as a full programme of film screenings. To apply, complete the application form and send supporting materials to sfp@sharjahart.org. Call 06-5444113. sharjahart.org