Karting at Yas Island Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Ramadan Racing

Yas KartZone at Yas Marina Circuit has a new one-kilometre track and this is your chance to smash it, with visitors getting a 20 per cent off their karting or driving experience. Also, kids sessions (5-7 years of age) and juniors sessions (8-12 years of age), hosting birthday parties and group sessions where you can test your crew, have been introduced, with rates starting at Dh75 per person. yasmarinacircuit.com

Marathon Training Sessions

Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon, together with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has launched free training sessions for runners to prepare for the 2019 edition. The training sessions will run every Monday from 9.30-10.30pm throughout Ramadan at Al Hudayriat Island and will be led by Abu Dhabi Marathon’s official coach Youssef Rochdi – a member of USA Track & Field Association (USATF) and multiple winner of USATF long distance championships. After Eid holiday, Monday training sessions will move to 6.15am and a second weekly training session will be hosted on Wednesdays, starting June 5 at Zayed Sports City from 7.45-9pm. The sessions will run for six months and have been designed to focus on the preparation required to complete the 42.2km full-length marathon. Runners who register for the marathon before May 31 will receive a 30 per cent discount and every participant will receive a free race shirt and medal. adnocabudhabimarathon.com

Ramadan Art Talk

Healing Through Art with self- taught full time Emirati artist Reem Ali, who also happens to be a graphic designer, a yoga practitioner and a health advocate, at Art Hub, The Mall World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, 10pm. Call 055-5509640. adah.ae

DUBAI

Hummus Festival

If you are a hummus lover, head to Al Maeda for a range of dishes. The culinary specialists have crafted dishes in line with International Hummus day, celebrated around the world. The hummus festival will be on from today untill May 17, alongside the Ramadan iftar buffet, priced at Dh139, 7-10pm. Located at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach, The Walk, Dubai Marina. Call 055-1668092.

Ramadan Dubai

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department is hosting 21 foreign and 102 local readers from the Islamic world, through late night prayers (Al-Taraweeh and Qiyyam Al-Layl) and listening to the recitations of the Holy Quran in the most reprehensible voices from the Arab and Muslim world. Today, Al-Rashidiya Mosque is hosting the reader Shaikh Hamza Al-Far from Jordan. Free. iacad.gov.ae

Tiffin Service

Makemymeal.ae, the monthly subscription tiffin service is initiating a movement with corporations in order to raise awareness on global hunger, this Ramadan. The objective is to gift-a-meal to serve one million meals over a span of six weeks that is supported by corporates in the UAE. Also, every Dh1 spent on a meal will be donated to Emirates Red Crescent. The startup will prepare meals for the needy and will also deliver them to the respective locations all around UAE as requested by the corporations. makemymeal.ae

Poolside Relaxation

As summer temperatures soar Drift Beach Dubai, at the One&Only Royal Mirage, is offering special rates to a day of poolside relaxation for Dh200, which includes a sun lounger by the infinity pool and access to the beachfront. Additionally, on Mondays and Tuesday, ladies get access for only Dh100, including a welcome beverage and fruit platter. Call 04-3152200.

Bounce’s Ramadan Pass

The trampoline and entertainment park has announced the Ramadan Pass, providing daily access to either the Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Al Ain venue for just a one-off fee of Dh250. It can be availed on all dates between the first and last day of Ramadan, allowing you to bounce every single day. All guests from all age groups, whatever their skill sets are invited. Extended hours throughout Ramadan at all branches in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai. Call 04-321 1400. bounce.ae/ramadan

Student Mondays

Students can now watch their favourite films at a discounted rate with Student Mondays offer at Reel Cinemas, Dubai Marina Mall. Show your student ID and benefit from the Dh45 combo – includes a ticket to the movie with a small popcorn and soft-beverage covered. Bookings must be made at the cinemas ticket counters only. Ongoing every Monday (except public holidays) until December 20. reelcinemas.ae

Evolution Revolution

Arabic calligraphy solo exhibit through contemporary practice by Dubai based artist Wissam Shawkat, at La Galerie, Alliance Francaise Dubai, until June 1. Gallery is open from 9am to 8pm Sunday to Wednesday, and until 5pm on Thursday and Saturday. Free entry. afdubai.org

SHARJAH

Campfires and Stargazing

Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Project is offering a special Ramadan package for tourists and residents. During the experience, be immersed in a world of archaeology and fossils, while visiting the Archaeological Museum. Accompanied by a professional tour guide, take in the natural scenery and discover the region’s rich history, relax around a campfire and indulge in a stargazing session with an astronomer guide. Visitors can arrive for iftar at the Ramadan Star Lounge serving a specially catered Ramadan menu, under the stars. Priced at Dh175 per person. Prior booking is required, call 050-2103780 or 06-8021111. discovermleiha.ae