As more restaurants open up in Dubai, more brunches are back on our radar

Image Credit:

Dubai: Brunch is an institution in Dubai. It is a rite of passage in this city, so now that life is getting (almost) back to normal, Brunches are launching, relaunching or completely re-inventing themselves. Here are 11 brunches to try this weekend.

On Thursday evening

The Meydan 90s Forever Evening brunch

Image Credit:

The Meydan Hotel at Nad Al Sheba has launched a new brunch concept for all the 90’s lovers. With a menu heavily inspired by the “90’s sunset” of arcade gaming, this throwback Thursday night will touch on the nostalgia of the golden era. The brunch includes international cuisine served to the table and free-flowing beverages, while the resident DJ sets the tempo for the night with old school tunes.

Where: Farriers Restaurant, Lobby Level, The Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai

Price: Dh149 per person including soft beverages, Dh249 per person including house beverages

When: Every Thursday from 7pm to 10pm

The Graze Supper Club evening brunch

Image Credit:

The Graze Supper Club takes place every Thursday and offers a fresh take on classic dishes such as Steak Tartare, Burrata, Josper Grilled Octopus. Followed by mains including three cuts of Beef prepared three ways – Smoked Brisket, Braised Shortrib and Grilled Tenderloin. All the while, you can enjoy a selection of classic, spicy and sour beverages. Entertainment includes mellow yet upbeat acoustic soundtracks from Sound of Nomads performing live.

Where: La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk, Dubai

Price: Soft package Dh199 per person, house package Dh299 per person, the premium package Dh399.

When: Every Thursday, from 7pm to 11pm

The Social Company evening brunch

Image Credit:

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is kickstarting the Dubai weekend in style with a new Thursday evening brunch at Social Company. The ‘Social Brunch’ features sharing style platters and free-flowing beverages against a backdrop of live acoustic music from popular singer and guitarist, Khalil. A trio of starter dishes includes Shrimp Avocado Cocktail, Chicken Caesar Salad, and Tomato Salad, with guests moving on to mains options Mushroom Risotto, Slow Roasted Chicken, Grilled Salmon and the Hasselback Potato and Rocket Salad, before an Instagram-worthy dessert platter finish of Mixed Berries, Mango Cheesecake and Fudge Cookie Brownies topped with Vanilla Ice Cream.

Where: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

Price: Dh259 per person

When: Every Thursday from 7.30pm to 10.30pm

On Friday

The BB Social Dining Big Rainbow brunch

Image Credit:

Homegrown restaurant, BB Social Dining, is launching their Big Rainbow Brunch, a lively, trendy and unconventional Friday brunch. The multiple store loft-style restaurant offers an affordable, modern-eastern inspired dining event, featuring dishes like the Lamb Barbacoa, Cauliflower Popcorn and Chicken Bang Bang Bao. As well as free-flowing beverages.

Where: DIFC Gate Village

Price: Dh250 including soft beverages, Dh299 including house beverages, Dh450 including French bubbly.

When: Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

The Antika Bar Friday brunch

Image Credit:

Antika Bar brunch returns with live performances by Lebanese singer Pamela Farhat. From 2pm to 6pm every Friday, guests can enjoy Lebanese beverages, alongside Mezze plates, Manakeesh, main courses and desserts.

Where: Floor 1, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC

Price: Dh200 including soft beverages, Dh320 including house beverages, Dh420 including premium beverages

When: Every Friday, from 2pm to 6pm

The Pai Thai's Rite of Siam brunch

Image Credit:

Pai Thai, one of Dubai’s authentic Thai restaurant at Jumeirah Al Qasr, is bringing back The Rite of Siam, its popular Friday brunch. Brunch kicks off with an Abra trip through the Madinat Jumeirah waterways, and off to a four-course meal, which includes Pai Thai’s sharing-style dishes, featuring the chicken sate with turmeric peanut sauce, green papaya salad with cashew nut, green chicken curry with Thai eggplant and sweet sticky rice with ripe mango and coconut syrup, just to name a few dishes. The Rite of Siam menu is available in a vegetarian or vegan version upon request.

Where: Jumeirah Al Qasr Hotel, Dubai

Price: Dh245 including soft beverages, Dh395 including house beverages

When: Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm

The Perry & Blackwelder Rock ‘n’ Rolling brunch

Image Credit:

Perry & Blackwelder’s, the smokehouse in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, has introduced a brand-new brunch for the rock ‘n’ roll fans out there. While singing along and dancing to the popular tunes of David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, and Aerosmith, diners can tuck into an unlimited menu of starters, including P&B’s popular Chicken Wings, Texas BBQ Nachos, and Spinach & Artichoke Dip, among others. For mains, you can enjoy a Blackwelder’s Smokey BBQ Platter featuring Smoked Beef Short Rib, Cheeseburger Slider, Pulled Brisket Slider, Hotdog, Creole Grilled Chicken, Grilled Shrimps, and all the sides. P&B will also be serving vegetarian dishes including Mozzarella Sticks and Orange and Mustard Glaze Salad for starters, and a Very Veggie Platter of Vegan Sliders, Garden Pizza, and Falafel Wrap. Throughout the brunch, there will be competitions and activities throughout the day

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

Price: Dh199 including soft beverages, Dh299 including house beverages

When: Every Friday from 12pm and 6pm (for 3 hours)

Also on Saturday:

The Seven Sisters Sundown brunch

Image Credit: Supplied

Due to an overwhelming response and in order to reduce waiting lists, the Seven Sisters Sundown Brunch, in collaboration with LUV Events has been extended to Fridays and Saturdays each week. Famed for its vibrant energy, guests can enjoy hip-hop, R&B and afro-beats as the sun sets over the canal from 3pm to 7pm.

Where: Seven Sisters, First Floor, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay

Price: Dh199 for soft beverages, Dh349 for regular and Dh499 for premium.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from 3pm to 7pm

The Trattoria L’Italia a Tavola brunch

Image Credit:

Trattoria, the Italian eatery at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, has launched a brand-new weekend brunch, Italy at a table – where you can enjoy three hours of unlimited food and beverages anytime between 12pm to 6pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The a la carte brunch menu includes favourites like the Arancini Di Riso, Beef Tartar with marinated vegetables and parmesan mousse, a selection of traditional pasta, including Spaghetti Alla Carbonara. Penne All’Arrabbiata and Lasagna Alla Bolognese, as well as build-your-own sourdough pizza. The meal ends with a dessert platter, which includes a Panna Cotta, Tiramisu, and a Tortino Di Cioccolato.

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Price: Dh199 including soft beverages, Dh299 including house beverages.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 6pm (for three hours)

The French Riviera Bleu, Blanc, Rouge brunch

Image Credit:

The new pop-up, beachside dining experience at Jumeirah Al Qasr has launched a “Bleu, Blanc, Rouge” brunch every Friday and Saturday serving up a mix of classic and modern French Mediterranean food designed for sharing. The new gastronomic experience is an addition to the collection of Dubai beachfront restaurants. French Riviera offers classic French vibes and South of France food.

Where: Jumeirah Al Qasr Hotel

Price: Dh295 including soft beverages and Dh395 including house beverages

When: Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 3pm

Only on Saturday:

The Iris X Gaucho Saturday Sessions

Image Credit:

Every Saturday, the Iris X Gaucho DIFC pop-up pays homage to a Mediterranean summertime. Inspired by the coastal islands of southern Europe, the menu features starters like baked eggplant with prawns, mozzarella and pesto, bruschetta and fish tacos, followed by main courses of spaghetti Aglio E Olio, grilled octopus and mussels. Fresh sorbet ends the meal. The special Mediterranean feast is served alongside sparkling beverage packages and bespoke pitchers created to be shared between friends and family.

Where: Iris X Gaucho pop-up, Gate Village 5, DIFC

Price: Dh180 per person excluding beverages