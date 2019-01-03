Celebrate food at Downtown Eats
Downtown Dubai has unveiled ‘Downtown Eats’, a new concept that brings two good things together. Food and an outdoor cinema. The food event will host five favourite spots including Dubai's first German bratwurst grill, Smart Brat; Asian inspired sandwich shop, Hooked; healthy eatery, Boston Lane; Polish inspired, Zapie Kanka and Frings, Canadian style Fries & Wings. Movies this weekend include Monsters University from 6pm, How to Train your Dragon at 8pm and Thor the Dark World at 10pm
Location across The Address Downtown hotel Cost Free access Timings January 4 and 5 from 12pm to 12am
Free: Beachside yoga class
Head to Kite beach every Saturday for a free one hour yoga session with trainer Sarah White, where all levels are welcome. Bring your own mat, however if you don’t have one, Sole Mio a beach club located on Dubai’s Famous Kite beach, will provide you with a towel.
Location Kite Beach Cost Free Timings 9am to 10am
Take the kids to Burjuman’s winter festival
BurJuman’s event “A Very Brr…Juman Winter” is back. The mall has been transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with seasonal décor, photo opportunities and a lot of complimentary with a snow area complete with an ice hockey zone. The Ice Skating Rink that will be placed in the other atrium of the mall, opposite Matalan, is a new addition to the event and children ages 4 to 12 will be able to enjoy it free of charge.
Location Burjuman Mall Cost Free Timings Daily from 10am to 10pm
Outdoor fun: Ripe Market
Ripe Market has a new venue! They built their own park in partnership with Dubai Police. Ripe Market sells seasonal organic fruit and veg, freshly baked bread, or eat at some of Dubai’s best-loved food concepts, there’s a tasty treat for everyone. Additionally there will be artisans, designers, jewellers’, artists and creators. If you’re looking for entertainment they also have, yoga classes, kids’ activities, a petting zoo, horse riding, workshops, live music and more!
Location Dubai Police Academy, Al Sufouh Cost Free Timings Friday and Saturday from 9am onwards
Concert: Momoland in Dubai
K-Pop girl group Momoland is coming to Dubai at the beginning of January for a concert titled Momoland Live in Concert. It will be the South Korean nine-member act’s first concert in Dubai and in the Middle East, and the performance will reportedly last around 70-90 minutes with an opening act. The all-female act will be performing at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis stadium.
Location Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium Cost Tickets starting from Dh200 Timings January 4 from 6pm
Food: New Year, New Menu
Head down to the longest bar in the Middle East for a taste of their newly introduced menu that includes pub-grub classics like the Long’s Fish & Chips, Baby Back Ribs and street food favourites from around the world that include the Spicy Mini “Islak” Beef Sliders. During the entire month of January, foodies can enjoy a 25 per cent discount on the new menu for lunch from 1pm to 4pm from Saturday to Thursday valid until January 31
Location Towers Rotana Cost various Timings Available daily from 12pm to 3am
Beauty treatment of the week
This gorgeous salon on Al Wasl road is a throwback to 1950's Cuba. The Havana inspired space will take you back in time. The music, the furniture pieces and even the tiles will make you feel like you've temporarily escaped Dubai. Throughout the month of November, you can enjoy a few amazing offers there. Blow-dry your hair for just Dh75 no matter how long your hair is as well as 20 per cent off highlights cut and blow-dry combo.
Location Um Suqqeim, just after Um Al Sheif Cost various Timings Daily from 9am to 9pm
Outdoors: Have a picnic in Al Qudra lakes
A great natural area to spend an afternoon. The Al Qudra lakes are spread over 10 hectares in the middle of the Saih Al Salam Desert. The man-made Lake is supplied with water by the Jebel Ali sewage treatment plant of Dubai Municipality, thus has created a natural habitat of rare breeds of birds, fish and other smaller animals. Get in touch with nature in this free to enter area and have a picnic with friends and family. Most importantly, do not forget to clean up after yourself.
Location End of al Qudra Road Cost Free Timings anytime
Watch the Burj Khalifa NYE laser show
If you missed the show on New Year’s Eve, you can still watch it during the weekend. The laser and light display on the Burj Khalifa , which was a part of the Emaar New Year’s Eve Gala, will continue through March with two distinct sets of experiences. The shows will be complemented by the performances of The Dubai Fountain, ensuring that visitors to Downtown Dubai will continue to be regaled during Dubai’s busy tourist season. From January 1 to 5, a shorter version of the Emaar NYE 2019 gala will be displayed that will include laser, light and The Dubai Fountain shows.
Location Dubai Mall Cost Free Timings. Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 8pm, 9pm and 10pm
Party Brunch: Seven Sisters
On Fridays, the ultra-chic lounge presents the Seven Sisters Sundown Brunch. From 3pm to 7pm every Friday, you can enjoy free-flowing beverages alongside some R&B and chart hits by DJs SkinnyLoop and Devin Kosoko throughout the most beautiful part of the day on the Seven Sisters terrace. Based on a sharing concept, brunch begins with a selection of salads, including Edamame, Beetroot Salad with Brie and Crudites with an Aubergine and Ricotta dip. Guests will then be served a platter of Sushi and Maki, with signature items from the Seven Sisters Raw Bar, such as Caliornia Maki and Salmon & Tuna Nigri. Brunch continues with a selection of favourites from the menu, including Chicken Yakitori, Prawn Tacos, Beef Sliders and a creamy Mushroom Flatbread. Ending the meal on a sweet note, guests can enjoy a dessert platter with Fresh Fruits, Yuzu and Vanilla Cheesecake and Vanilla Crème Brulee Tart and Homemade Ice Cream.
Location Seven Sisters, First Floor, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay Cost Dh199 including soft beverages, Dhh299 for beverages only, Dh349 including house beverages and mixed beverages, Dh499 including premium beverages Timings Every Friday from 3pm to 7pm