On Fridays, the ultra-chic lounge presents the Seven Sisters Sundown Brunch. From 3pm to 7pm every Friday, you can enjoy free-flowing beverages alongside some R&B and chart hits by DJs SkinnyLoop and Devin Kosoko throughout the most beautiful part of the day on the Seven Sisters terrace. Based on a sharing concept, brunch begins with a selection of salads, including Edamame, Beetroot Salad with Brie and Crudites with an Aubergine and Ricotta dip. Guests will then be served a platter of Sushi and Maki, with signature items from the Seven Sisters Raw Bar, such as Caliornia Maki and Salmon & Tuna Nigri. Brunch continues with a selection of favourites from the menu, including Chicken Yakitori, Prawn Tacos, Beef Sliders and a creamy Mushroom Flatbread. Ending the meal on a sweet note, guests can enjoy a dessert platter with Fresh Fruits, Yuzu and Vanilla Cheesecake and Vanilla Crème Brulee Tart and Homemade Ice Cream.