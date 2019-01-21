The outdoor waterfront at Dubai Festival City has been transformed into a pirate’s cove complete with a captain’s ship, bridges and archways, treasure and the launch of the whimsical new Imagine show A Pirate’s Tale. The story is built around their adventures, the mayhem, mutiny and the treachery to find the emerald ring and can be viewed every night, starting from 7pm. Parents can bring their little ones to the pirate playground, the sand play zone and the fun inflatable water theme park, that will have games and activities for children aged 3-10. Meanwhile, people of all ages can enjoy the pirate themed carnival rides and the chill out zone. dubaifestivalcitymall.com.