From pool days to amazing lunch deals, here's your list of to do'

Image Credit:

Check out the brand new Bear Grylls Survival camp in RAK

Image Credit: AP

The world’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp (BGEC) has opened in Ras Al Khaimah this week. Grylls, a world-famous adventurer launched this camp to teach participants extreme survival techniques, from how to make a fire in the wilderness, build emergency shelters, learn the best ways to use a knife for survival as well as remote medical trauma treatment, navigation techniques and extreme weather survival. Choose from survival courses, that run half a day (3 to 4 hours), for 8 hours and 24 hours.

Location: Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah. Cost: Starting from Dh450 per person for a half-day experience.

The best lunch deal of the week: Save 50 per cent at Aprons and Hammers

Image Credit:

Aprons & Hammers offers quite a fun dining experience. You’ll be given aprons, hammers and a bucket of seafood to share. And now that alfresco season is back, the restaurant has opens its terrace with some great offers across food and drinks. Throughout the week, there will be special lunch discounts with 50 per cent off a seafood menu from 12pm to 3pm. Additionally, selected beverages are on a buy-one-get-one-free offer all day on weekdays at Aprons & Hammers’ La Mer location.

Location: JBR, La Mer. Offer: 50 per cent off lunch, 2-for-1 beverages. When: Weekdays from 12pm to 3pm for lunch and all day for the beverage deal

Celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving at Distillery on Monday

Image Credit:

Distillery Gastropub and its Canadian Group Executive Chef Brian will celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving on Monday, October qw. The patriotic occasion promises a warming festive atmosphere, Canadian décor and delicious food at a wallet-friendly price. The Canadian Thanksgiving Dinner at Distillery is priced at Dh129 per person for a three-course menu with a glass grape. To start, a hearty serving of the nation’s most popular dish will be served – poutine, topped with smoked pulled turkey, roasted cranberries, herb sour cream and gravy. Next, is the 24-hour braised beef brisket accompanied by maple bacon potatoes, spiced pumpkin puree, smoked cabbage and beef jus. For dessert comes the most loved Canadian treat of all – homemade Beaver Tails – delicious dough pastry that’s stretched to look like a beaver’s tail, fried and then topped with thick cream and cinnamon sugar, then served warm.

Location: Souk al Manzil, Downtown Dubai. Cost: Dh129 per person including a glass of grape. When Monday, October 12.

1 OAK launch a weekly Urban French Night every Monday

Image Credit:

1OAK Lounge & Restaurant is offering a new weekly event with some French fast food and cool urban beats, every Monday. The event, which is called 'En Bande Organisee' will take place every Monday and is dedicated to celebrating all things Français. Collaborating with French Dandy, the famed fashion designer, and serving up delights from La Parisienne French Bakery and also Kebab’s Crib, guests can enjoy a choice of one main from the specially curated menu along with 2 house beverages for Dh200 per person. indulge in French culinary traditions such as Croque Monsieur, Pizza a La Truffe and French Tacos served with French fries whilst kicking back to the eclectic line up of live DJ sets of R&B, hip-hop and afro-beats.

Location: 1 OAK, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai. Cost: Dh200 per person. When: Monday from 10pm to 3am.

Ladies can check out Azure Beach on Mondays and Tuesday

Image Credit:

Every Monday and Tuesday from 10am onwards, ladies will receive 5 beverage vouchers as well as complimentary pool and beach access for Dh100 per person. The beach club is home to a large multi-later pool with views of Ain Dubai. Perfect for pictures.

Location: Rixos Premium JBR. Cost: Dh100 per person. Timings: Every Monday and Tuesday from 10am onwards.

Take the kids to the park

Image Credit:

Umm Al Emarat Park has reopened their Water Splash Area and the return of the train rides. Starting Sunday, kids as young as two years of age will have the chance to dive into the fun at the Water Splash Area, with a limited capacity of 30 people. Furthermore, little ones can also hop aboard the family-friendly Train at the Promenade and tour the Park, with a limited capacity of one child per wagon, or two members of the same family in one wagon. The Park will also soon bring back its Animal Barn, which is home to a host of animals including camels, goats, ponies and more for both adults and kids alike to visit, interact with and even feed the animals.

Location: Mushrif Area, Abu Dhabi. Cost: Starting from Dh10. When: Daily from 8am to 10am

Take advantage of Ammos’ oyster deal on Wednesdays

Ammos, the greek spot located at the Rixos Premium hotel in JBR is offering a great deal on oysters every Wednesday. Diners can benefit from a 2-for-1 deal on oysters from 7pm to 11pm.

Location: Rixos Premium JBR. Offer: 2-for-1 Oysters. Timings: Every Monday and Tuesday from 10am onwards

Take advantage of a cheap burrito this Thursday

Image Credit:

Taqado Mexican Kitchen is getting ready for another Dh15 Burrito Day! Visit any Taqado Mexican Kitchen location on the 15 of October and get one of their burritos for Dh15. The promotion is valid on dine-in or takeaway orders at all Taqado locations in the UAE. Customers can order from a set burrito menu in-store, which includes a grilled chicken burrito, chilli con Carne burrito, roasted cauliflower burrito, or red pepper burrito. Additional fillings and add ons available at an extra charge.

Location: All Taqado locations. Cost: Dh15 for a Burrito. When: Thursday October 15 all day

Try this brand new Thursday ladies night

Image Credit:

Ladies’ nights are a Dubai institution. The ‘Sips in the City’ ladies’ night taking places every Thursday from 6pm-10pm and will serve up an array of pretty beverages and healthy food, with two packages available. Including Dh99 for five beverages and unlimited small bites like include prawn tacos, chicken satay, chipotle tuna and jack fruit sliders or Dh149 for five beverages including dinner and dessert. Dinner options include the double trouble beef burger, grilled chicken zucchini tacos and grilled prawn fusilli pasta. The dessert selection serves up the pop cake, fudge brownies and a divine ice cream selection.

Location: Le Meridien Mina Seyahi. Cost: Dh99 for five beverages and unlimited bites, Dh149 for five beverages and dinner. Timings: Every Thursday from 6pm to 10pm

Try the Pumpkin Spice Tres Letches at Maiz

Maiz Tacos is bringing back its Pumpkin Tres Leches, a homemade milk cake layered with pumpkin spiced puree and whipped cream topped off with extra tres leches. Keeping it authentically Mexican, it will be love at first bite. You can treat yourself to the Dh29, Pumpkin Tres Leches is available daily for dine-in or take away