YOGA TO BENEFIT THE ANIMALS: Inspire, one of UAE’s most loved yoga, Pilates, and wellness centres, will be hosting a pay-what-you-can yoga class every Friday from 3pm to 4pm starting May 7 for the entire year at its DIFC location to benefit the non-profit animal welfare organization, Little Pearls. And, if you can’t make it in the studio, you can live-stream classes in your living room. Little Pearls is an international non-profit organization operating in Europe and the UAE to support animal rescue, and adoption.
IRIS LAUNCHES SUNSET SESSIONS THIS FRIDAY: Iris Dubai launches an exciting weekly schedule of events, with updated opening hours. From Friday May 7, Iris will serve Sunset Sessions throughout the weekend, serving charcuterie and skyline views from 5pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Guests can also sample Iris’ signature dishes with the Ramadan menu, available from 6.30pm daily for the next week. Serving the ultimate weekend vibe, Iris welcomes guests to enjoy Sunset Sessions every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 9pm. As an idyllic setting for post work beverages, an indulgent Friday with family and friends and the perfect relaxing and recuperative Saturday, guests can enjoy a happy hour menu or sunset package featuring a delightful charcuterie board and free-flowing beverages for Dh150, as the sun paints the sky.
SOFITEL THE PALM DAYCATION POOL PASS: Catch up with friends at Sofitel Dubai The Palm with a great Daycation deal over the weekend. Enjoy all-day access to four swimming pools and 500m of private beach on Palm Jumeirah, all of which are spacious enough to ensure safe physical distance from other guests. If you’re Coming with the kids, there are lots to keep them busy including the kids club, pools with slides, and watersports along with Waiora Aqua Bounce. Pool access is priced Dh65 on Thursday and Dh100 on Friday and Saturday.
ORDER ¾ OF A PIZZA: Order the ¾ Pizza Box from Pizza2Go to learn more about how to tackle food waste during Ramadan. In this month around 25 per cent of all food is wasted, a problem that goes against the spirit of Ramadan. Enter the ¾ Pizza Box, launched in a collaborative effort between Pizza2Go, a local pizza restaurant in Dubai, and advertising agency Mullen Lowe MENA, which removes a quarter of the pizza and its box to effectively eliminate the 25 per cent that would otherwise land in the bin. Moreover, customers are paying a special price of Dh44 for their orders, with 25 per cent of it being donated to Red Crescent to help those in need. Making for the UAE’s only pizza during Ramadan that doesn’t just taste good, it does good too. The pizza is available to order during the month of Ramadan in a variety of choices for toppings, from the classic Margherita and Pepperoni to vegetarian and vegan options, at the restaurant’s website and on all popular delivery apps as well.
LAZY AFTERNOONS WITH BETTY AT THE PANGOLIN: The Pangolin, known for its interiors, attention to detail and locally sourced handmade food, is launching a new Friday lazy lunch event this weekend called, Lazy Afternoons with Betty. Well, Betty is the name of the smoker – she is the heart of the venue and assimilates the style of cooking in coals and wood. The new lazy lunch is launching this weekend and will be available every Friday between 12pm to 8pm offering meats including; beef and three veg skewers, coal roasted sea bream with lemon butter and herb sauce, and open fire roasted oysters. Guests are invited to come down between 12pm to 8pm and enjoy three hours of their chosen time slot, from Dh250 for soft beverages, Dh350 for house beverages and Dh450 for premium beverages. Lazy Afternoon’s with Betty are all about downtime, so the sharing style food is brought directly to the table.
SATURDAY ROASTS WITH LIVE FOOTBALL AT DISTILLERY: If your idea of the perfect Saturday is to round off the weekend with a traditional roast dinner while watching the footie, then Distillery is set to be your new favourite hangout. For Dh125 per person diners can tuck into a full, expertly prepared roast dinner – with all the trimmings. Distillery does not skimp on the sides so expect Yorkshire puddings, golden roast potatoes, honey glazed carrots, braised cabbage, roasted cauliflower and lashings of gravy. The only question remains: chicken or beef? Every Saturday from 12pm to 10pm, priced at Dh125 per person including a house beverage.
SHIMMY YOUR WAY INTO THE AFTERNOON AT MAYA THIS FRIDAY: Every Friday from 1.30 pm to 4.30pm Maya will bring you a taste of Mexico with the ultimate lunch filled with exciting flavours from a vibrant and colourful menu. You can enjoy traditional food from Maya’s lunch menu inclusive of soft beverages for Dh350 and Dh450 for the house beverages package. Expect an afternoon filled with a fun and a lively atmosphere and an extensive lunch menu consisting of bold, rich and earthy flavours. From traditional guacamole, an array of authentic taco options to the popular chimichanga, there is something for everyone to indulge in at Maya every Friday.
ROSEWOOD ABU DHABI CELEBRATES EIGHT YEARS: Rosewood Abu Dhabi is turning eight and it's making sure everyone in Abu Dhabi has reason to celebrate the occasion too: main offers around the number eight will be celebrated. In the first offer, restaurant Dai Pai Dong will roll out an 'eight-Course Longevity' set menu available for Dh688 per couple. On a different level the intimate lounge Hidden Bar will offer at 8pm every night free-flowing specialty beverages for 80 minutes, priced at Dh108 per person.
HAVE A FANCY FRIDAY LUNCH AT NOBU: Innovative Japanese-Peruvian restaurant is hosting a special Friday lunch where you can enjoy one of Dubai's finest brunches, including sushi, sashimi, signature hot dishes and desserts, paired with Japanese rice grape and mixed beverages. Enjoy a special extensive menu selection of Nobu’s finest dishes including Black Cod Miso & YellowTail Jalapeno and a range of alcoholic drinks every week. Lunch is priced at Dh450 including soft beverages and Dh550 including house beverages.
BOAT AND BREAKFAST SWIM TOUR: Start your Friday with a delicious breakfast at the picturesque Mondoux before strolling down the promenade to catch the unique Black Pearl as it sets sail through the Dubai Canal to the Burj Al Arab waters. Beat the heat by spending a relaxing four-hour afternoon on board, enjoying a socially distanced brunch buffet and open sea swimming. Breakfast at Mondoux includes one choice of breakfast item, a homemade pastry basket, tea or coffee, freshly squeezed juice and lemonade to go. Available on the Friday of the booking from 8am to 11am. Followed by the Black Pearl experience, which includes an adventurous sightseeing tour, a brunch buffet and open sea swimming. Tour timings are from 12pm to 4pm every friday Friday. Priced at Dh199 per person.
