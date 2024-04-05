Haven’t planned your Eid holidays yet? Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with our selection of last-minute activities to turn your holidays into unforgettable celebrations. From fireworks displays to fun children’s activities, adventure sports, and cultural shows, there’s something for everyone in the UAE. Follow our guide and plan a fun-filled break with your family.

Farm meets safari in Al Ain

The family entertainment event, DAZ Festival, starts just in time for Eid to help you enjoy a fun filled day amid the lush surroundings of Al Ain Zoo. With a jam-packed schedule of exciting activities, live entertainment, interactive workshops, carnival rides and games, movies and mouth-watering street food delights, the 10-day festival is a unique opportunity to soak up the natural beauty of Al Ain as well as indulge in some wild adventure activities. The event runs from April 12–21. Tickets start at Dh35 on Ticketmaster.ae

Shop till you drop

Eid is a great time to go shopping, whether you’re looking for a gift for someone special, something new for your home, or that fancy designer bag you’ve had your eye on. With deals and discounts everywhere, it’s the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to some shopping therapy. Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), which includes Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali Mall, Mudon Community Centre, and Villanova MarketPlace among others, runs an exciting Shop, Scan & Win Eidiya campaign until the second day of Eid Al Fitr, offering shoppers the chance to win cash prizes totalling up to Dh200,000. Participation in the campaign is straightforward – shoppers simply need to scan the QR code available in-store. Each scan automatically enters them into the raffle for an opportunity to win the grand prize.

Try nature adventure activities

Escape Dubai’s hustle and bustle at Hatta Resorts’ Wadi Hub. Enjoy thrilling activities like ziplining, archery, wall-climbing, axe-throwing and net walking, amidst the stunning landscapes of Hajar mountains. Stay in beautiful glamping accommodations for a serene nature retreat. This Eid, get 30 per cent off on outdoor packages at Wadi Hub — ideal for a quick getaway.

Thrilling balloon ride

How about trying something different this Eid? Sharjah has introduced an exciting new activity to enhance the holiday mood. Take a ride on a huge balloon at Al Majaz Waterfront and enjoy stunning views of the city’s skyline from a height of 200 feet.

Alongside the main attraction, visitors can enjoy a number of fun activities, including VR games, children’s soft play area, water sports, bumper rides, and more. Price ranges from Dh10 to Dh100 for various games and activities.

Enjoy dazzling fireworks shows

Fireworks displays are a big part of Eid celebrations in the UAE. Head to either Yas Bay Waterfront or Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi to watch breathtaking fireworks light up the night sky. Yas Island will host the displays at 9pm on all three days of Eid. Dubai residents can enjoy the fireworks display on the first day of Eid at Riverland Dubai, while daily laser shows will mesmerise visitors three times every evening during Eid Al Fitr.

Adventure-infused cultural experiences

Ferrari World Yas Island Abu Dhabi is a fantastic place for families during Eid. You can enjoy thrilling rides and learn about traditional Arabic culture. During Eid Al Fitr, Ferrari World offers Ayala performances, face painting, henna art and more. Children are also in for a treat as they participate in Eidiya. It’s a great experience for the whole family, where you can create memories that will last a lifetime.

Experience non-stop excitement at Global Village

Global Village has lots of special events to delight visitors during Eid. From daily musical fireworks displays to a line-up of over 200 cultural and entertainment shows, Global Village has something for everyone. Also check out Carnaval, with over 195 exhilarating rides, skill games and attractions. Don’t miss the Eid Wonder Souq for gifts and souvenirs, and explore over 250 restaurants, kiosks, food trucks and cafes for a culinary adventure.

Get ready for adrenaline packed adventures

Motiongate Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, launches a new show titled Hollywood Dreams on the first day of Eid, giving visitors a taste of stardom and success. Enjoy 29 exciting rides and live entertainment inspired by iconic films such as Madagascar and The Hunger Games, along with delicious food at its themed restaurants. Plus, don’t miss the new Eid street food market offering treats like luqaimat, chai, churros, and spiral potato sticks.

Explore interactive art

