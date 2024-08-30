American University of Sharjah

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, major in Supply Chain Management

Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biological Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Digital Construction Engineering and Management

Bachelor of Science in Intelligent Systems and Mechatronics Engineering

Master of Science in Economics and Policy

University infrastructure and extracurricular activities

Experience a vibrant student life on a multicultural campus with over 90 nationalities, 109 student clubs, 33 sports teams, and the state-of-the-art facilities including three innovative research centres.

Fees

Detailed tuition information is available at Aus.edu/prospective-students

Scholarship opportunities

Explore grants and scholarships at Aus.edu/scholarship

September 2024 intake

For important admission dates, visit Aus.edu/prospective-students

Contact details

Aus.edu; 06 515 5555

Canadian University Dubai

Top 5 courses to pursue in 2024

Fundamentals of Innovation Entrepreneurship and Sustainability

Critical Thinking and Problem Solving

Emirati Studies

Psychology in Everyday Life

Modern Art Appreciation, Introduction to Canadian Studies

Each of these are general education courses that all students will take as part of their foundation studies.

University infrastructure and extracurricular activities

The Canadian University Dubai campus is set in ultramodern infrastructure located in City Walk, at the heart of Downtown Dubai and close to the thriving Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Facilities include state-of-the art classrooms, recreational spaces, modern laboratories, meeting rooms, and a pioneering business incubator, creating a thriving ecosystem for student innovation and entrepreneurship.

Scholarship opportunities

CUD’s robust scholarship programme is designed to facilitate access to world-class Canadian-inspired education for high-achieving students. We offer a variety of scholarships, covering up to 50% of tuition fees, recognising and rewarding exceptional academic performance. Additionally, our specialised scholarships support student-athletes, individuals with special needs, and those demonstrating outstanding talent. We also provide exclusive discounts to families, alumni, government employees, and corporate partners, further cultivating a vibrant and inclusive learning community at CUD. Explore our scholarship opportunities at: Cud.ac.ae/scholarships

Contact details

Learn more and apply today at www.cud.ac.ae; Call: 800 MYCUD (69283)

DeMont Institute of Management and Technology

Top courses to pursue this year

BTEC International Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Business

Higher National Diploma International in Computing

Higher National Diploma International in Business (Business Management)

Higher National Diploma International in Business (Marketing)

Higher National Diploma International in Business (Accounting and Finance)

Higher National Diploma International in Business (Human Resource Management)

University infrastructure and extracurricular activities

A new auditorium seating over 200 attendees

A newly updated computer lab

The Toastmasters Club is ready to welcome new students.

Various clubs foster a 360-degree learning environment.

Course fee

Programmes at DeMont Institute of Management and Technology are offered at competitive rates, with flexible instalment plans and special discounts.

Scholarship opportunities

DeMont provides both academic scholarships and financial aid, including substantial scholarships and up to 10 per cent discounts for participants in initiatives like DeLEAD, DeCODE, and Skill Master.

The institution also offers exclusive discounts through Esaad, Emirates Platinum, Fazza, and Hayak programme.

September 2024 intake

Admissions for September 2024 intake are now open.

Contact details

hello@demont.ac.ae; 800 33 666 8; 058 625 0566

Gulf Medical University

Top 5 courses to pursue in 2024

Doctor of Medicine (MD)

International MD Track

Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm)

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

Bachelor of Healthcare Management & Economics

Infrastructure and extracurricular activities

Thumbay Medicity: A state-of-the-art medical education hub housing various healthcare and educational facilities, including Thumbay University Hospital.

Body & Soul Wellness, Spa, Gym: This offers a range of services, including fitness classes, personalised training, and wellness workshops.

Thumbay Food Court: A vibrant culinary hub where the university community can enjoy a wide selection of international cuisines.

Student Wellness Centre: Focuses on the mental and physical well-being of students, providing counselling and health services.

Research institutes: GMU houses multiple research institutes, including the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine, offering cutting-edge research opportunities.

Fees

Undergraduate programmes: The fees for most undergraduate programmes range from Dh38,000 to Dh150,000 per year, depending on the course.

Graduate programmes: Fees for graduate programmes, such as the MD programme, can go up to Dh170,000 per year.

Scholarships

GMU offers a variety of scholarships, including:

Merit-based scholarships: Available for top-performing students based on academic excellence.

NAFIS Full Scholarship: Covers full tuition for eligible Emirati students.

Financial aid: Need-based financial aid is also available for students through Algurg Charity Foundation on specific criteria.

September 2024 itake

Application period: Until August 2024

Interviews: Started from January 8, 2024

Admission process: Includes submission of required documents, fulfilling high school and the English language proficiency requirements, and a final interview with the admissions committee.

Contact details

Gmu.ac.ae; 06 743 1333

Heriot-Watt University Dubai

Top 5 courses to pursue this year

Degree Entry Programme in Management

International Business Management, MA (Hons)

Architecture, BA (Hons)

Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence), BSc (Hons)

Mechanical Engineering, BEng (Hons)

University infrastructure and extracurricular activities

The Dubai Campus includes a range of social learning spaces, a dedicated maths gym for mathematics support, a student hub for recreation, clubs and societies, and spaces to allow staff and research to operate business as well as interact with business leaders and entrepreneurs. Our library offers physical and digital resources. A high-tech facility for robotics and artificial intelligence, and the innovation hub allow students to interact with autonomous systems and develop new products.

Fees

Degree Entry Programme and Undergraduate degrees from Dh51,514 per year to Dh76,045 per year.

Postgraduate degrees and Research degrees from Dh91,990 per year to Dh159,449 per year.

Scholarship opportunities

Heriot-Watt offers a range of scholarships including merit based, for more details visit the website.

September 2024 intake

Welcome week from September 2 onwards and classes commence on September 9

Contact details

Hw.ac.uk/dubai; 04 571 7000

Westford University College

Top courses to pursue this year

Business with specialisations in International Business, Finance, Analytics, and Digital Marketing

Accounting & Finance

Sport Business

Computer Science

University infrastructure and extracurricular activities

Westford boasts three campuses in Sharjah, each equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities, including modern classrooms, computer labs, a comprehensive library, and a dedicated fashion lab.

Extracurricular activities at Westford encompass a wide range of options, including WeConnect, We Talk, the Toastmasters Club, mentorship programmes, the Young Business Leaders Programme (YBLP), Model United Nations, and various student clubs such as music, drama, psychology, sports and beyond.

Scholarship opportunities

Westford offers exceptional UK-quality education at affordable prices. Over and above their fees, students can avail various scholarships and discounts, such as:

Scholarships based on academic performances.

AcceleratHer Scholarship that is offered to all female students

Early-bird discounts

Additionally, Westford’s flexible fee structure makes quality education fordable and accessible.

Admissions for September 2024

Admission for Westford’s undergraduate programmes for 2024 intake are now open. Acceptance is subject to availability of seats.

Contact details