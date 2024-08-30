American University of Sharjah
New programmes for Fall 2024
Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, major in Supply Chain Management
Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biological Engineering
Bachelor of Science in Digital Construction Engineering and Management
Bachelor of Science in Intelligent Systems and Mechatronics Engineering
Master of Science in Economics and Policy
University infrastructure and extracurricular activities
Experience a vibrant student life on a multicultural campus with over 90 nationalities, 109 student clubs, 33 sports teams, and the state-of-the-art facilities including three innovative research centres.
Fees
Detailed tuition information is available at Aus.edu/prospective-students
Scholarship opportunities
Explore grants and scholarships at Aus.edu/scholarship
September 2024 intake
For important admission dates, visit Aus.edu/prospective-students
Contact details
Aus.edu; 06 515 5555
Canadian University Dubai
Top 5 courses to pursue in 2024
Fundamentals of Innovation Entrepreneurship and Sustainability
Critical Thinking and Problem Solving
Emirati Studies
Psychology in Everyday Life
Modern Art Appreciation, Introduction to Canadian Studies
Each of these are general education courses that all students will take as part of their foundation studies.
University infrastructure and extracurricular activities
The Canadian University Dubai campus is set in ultramodern infrastructure located in City Walk, at the heart of Downtown Dubai and close to the thriving Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Facilities include state-of-the art classrooms, recreational spaces, modern laboratories, meeting rooms, and a pioneering business incubator, creating a thriving ecosystem for student innovation and entrepreneurship.
Scholarship opportunities
CUD’s robust scholarship programme is designed to facilitate access to world-class Canadian-inspired education for high-achieving students. We offer a variety of scholarships, covering up to 50% of tuition fees, recognising and rewarding exceptional academic performance. Additionally, our specialised scholarships support student-athletes, individuals with special needs, and those demonstrating outstanding talent. We also provide exclusive discounts to families, alumni, government employees, and corporate partners, further cultivating a vibrant and inclusive learning community at CUD. Explore our scholarship opportunities at: Cud.ac.ae/scholarships
Contact details
Learn more and apply today at www.cud.ac.ae; Call: 800 MYCUD (69283)
DeMont Institute of Management and Technology
Top courses to pursue this year
BTEC International Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Business
Higher National Diploma International in Computing
Higher National Diploma International in Business (Business Management)
Higher National Diploma International in Business (Marketing)
Higher National Diploma International in Business (Accounting and Finance)
Higher National Diploma International in Business (Human Resource Management)
University infrastructure and extracurricular activities
A new auditorium seating over 200 attendees
A newly updated computer lab
The Toastmasters Club is ready to welcome new students.
Various clubs foster a 360-degree learning environment.
Course fee
Programmes at DeMont Institute of Management and Technology are offered at competitive rates, with flexible instalment plans and special discounts.
Scholarship opportunities
DeMont provides both academic scholarships and financial aid, including substantial scholarships and up to 10 per cent discounts for participants in initiatives like DeLEAD, DeCODE, and Skill Master.
The institution also offers exclusive discounts through Esaad, Emirates Platinum, Fazza, and Hayak programme.
September 2024 intake
Admissions for September 2024 intake are now open.
Contact details
hello@demont.ac.ae; 800 33 666 8; 058 625 0566
Gulf Medical University
Top 5 courses to pursue in 2024
Doctor of Medicine (MD)
International MD Track
Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm)
Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)
Bachelor of Healthcare Management & Economics
Infrastructure and extracurricular activities
Thumbay Medicity: A state-of-the-art medical education hub housing various healthcare and educational facilities, including Thumbay University Hospital.
Body & Soul Wellness, Spa, Gym: This offers a range of services, including fitness classes, personalised training, and wellness workshops.
Thumbay Food Court: A vibrant culinary hub where the university community can enjoy a wide selection of international cuisines.
Student Wellness Centre: Focuses on the mental and physical well-being of students, providing counselling and health services.
Research institutes: GMU houses multiple research institutes, including the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine, offering cutting-edge research opportunities.
Fees
Undergraduate programmes: The fees for most undergraduate programmes range from Dh38,000 to Dh150,000 per year, depending on the course.
Graduate programmes: Fees for graduate programmes, such as the MD programme, can go up to Dh170,000 per year.
Scholarships
GMU offers a variety of scholarships, including:
Merit-based scholarships: Available for top-performing students based on academic excellence.
NAFIS Full Scholarship: Covers full tuition for eligible Emirati students.
Financial aid: Need-based financial aid is also available for students through Algurg Charity Foundation on specific criteria.
September 2024 itake
Application period: Until August 2024
Interviews: Started from January 8, 2024
Admission process: Includes submission of required documents, fulfilling high school and the English language proficiency requirements, and a final interview with the admissions committee.
Contact details
Gmu.ac.ae; 06 743 1333
Heriot-Watt University Dubai
Top 5 courses to pursue this year
Degree Entry Programme in Management
International Business Management, MA (Hons)
Architecture, BA (Hons)
Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence), BSc (Hons)
Mechanical Engineering, BEng (Hons)
University infrastructure and extracurricular activities
The Dubai Campus includes a range of social learning spaces, a dedicated maths gym for mathematics support, a student hub for recreation, clubs and societies, and spaces to allow staff and research to operate business as well as interact with business leaders and entrepreneurs. Our library offers physical and digital resources. A high-tech facility for robotics and artificial intelligence, and the innovation hub allow students to interact with autonomous systems and develop new products.
Fees
Degree Entry Programme and Undergraduate degrees from Dh51,514 per year to Dh76,045 per year.
Postgraduate degrees and Research degrees from Dh91,990 per year to Dh159,449 per year.
Scholarship opportunities
Heriot-Watt offers a range of scholarships including merit based, for more details visit the website.
September 2024 intake
Welcome week from September 2 onwards and classes commence on September 9
Contact details
Hw.ac.uk/dubai; 04 571 7000
Westford University College
Top courses to pursue this year
Business with specialisations in International Business, Finance, Analytics, and Digital Marketing
Accounting & Finance
Sport Business
Computer Science
University infrastructure and extracurricular activities
Westford boasts three campuses in Sharjah, each equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities, including modern classrooms, computer labs, a comprehensive library, and a dedicated fashion lab.
Extracurricular activities at Westford encompass a wide range of options, including WeConnect, We Talk, the Toastmasters Club, mentorship programmes, the Young Business Leaders Programme (YBLP), Model United Nations, and various student clubs such as music, drama, psychology, sports and beyond.
Scholarship opportunities
Westford offers exceptional UK-quality education at affordable prices. Over and above their fees, students can avail various scholarships and discounts, such as:
Scholarships based on academic performances.
AcceleratHer Scholarship that is offered to all female students
Early-bird discounts
Additionally, Westford’s flexible fee structure makes quality education fordable and accessible.
Admissions for September 2024
Admission for Westford’s undergraduate programmes for 2024 intake are now open. Acceptance is subject to availability of seats.
Contact details
Mywestford.com; 055 227 2114; info@westford.org.uk