The Indian Academy Dubai (TIAD)

It offers a robust CBSE curriculum that prioritises academic excellence and holistic development. The institution boasts an ‘Outstanding’ rating from KHDA in Personal Development and a ‘Very Good’ rating in Well-being.

As an ASDAAN-accredited institution, the school provides a nurturing and inclusive environment, highlighted by its ‘Very Good’ rating for supporting students of determination.

School infrastructure

TIAD’s school infrastructure includes modern classrooms, advanced laboratories, dedicated sports facilities, all designed to create an inclusive and optimal learning environment.

Extracurricular opportunities

TIAD offers a wide range of extracurricular opportunities, including sports, performing arts, and community service, fostering holistic development and personal growth for its students.

Admissions details

Open for admissions from Pre-KG to Grade 12 (2025-2026)

Fees range

Dh10,515 – Dh19,850

Contact details

www.indianacademydubai.com; 04 264 6746

Sunmarke School

Highlights

Sunmarke offers a range of academic pathways, including IB Diploma, A-Level, GCSE and BTEC. Its Performing Arts, Media and Communication programme allows students to pursue their passions in music, theatre, visual arts, dance and media; while the award-winning STEAM and Design Thinking curriculum encourages real-world problem solving through interdisciplinary projects. The Environment and Sustainability programme nurtures eco-consciousness through the Forest School and hydroponic farming.

School Infrastructure

Sunmarke’s campus features a brand-new primary specialist block, the Space X STEAM Lab, a Media and Film Suite and a spacious Sixth Form Centre. Alongside technology-based facilities, it has three fine art labs, a professional studio for dance and movement, a Black Box Studio for drama, performances and public speaking, and a 400-seat auditorium with professional lighting, recording and sound systems. Sports facilities include a MUGA Court, two multipurpose halls and two swimming pools.

Extracurricular opportunities

Sunmarke offers diverse extracurricular activities like the Future Scientists Society, Chinese Kung Fu, World Scholar’s Cup and the Duke of Edinburgh Award. Beyond the classroom, students can explore the UAE or join trips to Germany, Bali or Iceland.

Admissions details

Visit the website for more details

Fees range

Annual tuition fees from Dh51,000 – Dh84,929

Contact details

04 423 8900; admissions.sms@forteseducation.com; Sunmarke.com

Regent International School

Highlights

1. Signature Programmes: The school offers STEAM & Design Thinking, a careers rising programme to develop workforce skills, and Positive Education to enhance emotional intelligence and resilience.

2. Extracurricular Activities: With over 60 clubs, including the Duke of Edinburgh International Award and various sports and arts programmes, students have ample opportunities for personal development.

3. Curiosity Approach: Regent is the first accredited ‘Curiosity Approach’ school in Dubai, fostering child-led learning through natural play and exploration.

4. Holistic Secondary Programme: This covers Key Stages 3 to 5, integrating STEAM with liberal arts and providing personalised support and career readiness.

School infrastructure

The Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) includes a dedicated forest area and outdoor play area for exploration. Primary education is enriched by modern STEAM Labs for hands-on learning. Secondary students have access to specialised facilities such as a Design Technology (DT) Lab, STEAM Lab, Learning Pods, and advanced computer and science labs. Additionally, its outdoor facilities include a football pitch, basketball court, badminton court, and swimming pool area for sports and physical education.

Extracurricular opportunities

At Regent, students can develop skills beyond academics through sports like football, swimming, and basketball, as well as in arts, music, and drama.

Admissions details

Regent is now accepting applications for the 2025-26 academic year.

Fees range

Dh47,949 - Dh66,390

Contact details

Risdubai.com; 04 360 8830

Dove Green Private School

Highlights

Dove Green is more than just a school; it’s a vibrant community that fosters happiness and inclusivity among students. Education at Dove Green, from Years 1 to 11, is based on the globally recognised National Curriculum for England, ensuring a solid academic foundation.

School infrastructure

Dove Green Private School is the first British school in the Green Community, Dubai Investments Park One. The school comprises 66 classrooms, catering for children from 3-18 years old. These include designated specialist subject rooms for all year groups in sciences, the arts, Arabic, Islamic and IT. Specialist areas in the new secondary campus include the Chemistry lab, Biology lab, Physics lab, Design Technology lab, Food Technology, Computer suite, Auditorium, 3 specialist Music rooms, Creative art room, and Dance / Drama suite. These are complemented by first-class sports facilities.

Extracurricular opportunities

Dove Green offers a diverse range of extracurricular activities, including sports, music and the arts, designed to help students develop essential skills, foster personal growth, enhance academic performance, build social connections, and contribute to their overall well-being and future success. Its programmes include arts, music, drama, languages, and technology opportunities alongside its growing competitive and recreational sporting activities.

Admissions details

The school is currently open for admissions for FS1 (Nursery) through to Year 11. The school academic year runs from September to July, but the school is able to admit pupils throughout the year if places are available, subject to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) regulations.

Fees range

From Dh42,000 - Dh60,000

Contact details

Dovegreenschool.com; 04 883 7474; info@dovegreenschool.com

Trusity

Infrastructure and facilities

Trusity, a STEM.Org accredited and Dubai SME certified incubator focuses on building 21st century skills, employability skills and entrepreneurial skills in children and youth. The courses are curated as per learning needs and sessions are delivered live online through Trusity’s gamified platform that supports interactive and effective learning.

Top courses

Its most popular courses include STEAM (Coding, Robotics, AI and Mental Math), TruPreneurs (entrepreneurship), Wealth Wise (financial literacy), TruVerse (AI gamified learning), and Languages.

Admissions details

Trusity offers fully online admissions, providing flexible learning opportunities that allow students to learn anytime, anywhere. Students can subscribe for a course through Trusity’s website or connect via email or WhatsApp.

Fee range

Course fees start from Dh400 for 8 sessions, varying based on the specific course and subscription package chosen.

Contact details