1. An island adventure at Odyssey Nursery

Messy play, flower crowns and tropical rhythms

Transforming our days into a tropical paradise at Odyssey Nursery, we will engage in child-led messy play adventures, craft sailboats from cork, and explore ocean layers and volcanoes. The community will come together for a Fiesta celebration and Pirate Parade, indulging in lots of under-the-sea inspired snacks. Through inquiry-based activities, like molding ocean playdough, children will discover the world around them and even get to meet a Mermaid!

Dubai locations: Umm Suqeim 2, Jumeirah, Living Legends, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Meydan, Sheikh Zayed Road

Abu Dhabi locations: Khalifa City, Mushrif, Al Zeina, Al Muneera, Saadiyat, West Yas

Ages: 45 days to 6 years

Call 800-ODYCHILD

https://www.odysseynursery.com/explore-on-the-island-odyssey-summer-camp/

2. Whimsical Storytelling at Redwood Center of Excellence

Face painting, puppetry, and a musical carnival

Bubble shows and captivating performances promise to ignite your child’s imagination at Redwood Center of Excellence. The library will transform into a hub of creativity and our dedicated music workshop will echo summer tunes. Kids will learn, investigate and explore through carnival-inspired activities testing their engineering prowess building acrobat towers, making pendulum art and using cotton candy puffy paint to make art. Obstacle courses, STEM challenges and treasure hunts await them in a visual spectacle.

Call 800CHILD

Location: Al Barsha2

Ages: 45 days to 6 years

Image Credit: Supplied

3. A cosmic exploration at Willow Children’s Nursery

Science, planets and experiments

Calling all Wacky Scientists! We'll blast off into space to explore planets, stars, and even encounter some friendly aliens! We'll uncover the secrets of seasons, beaches, and oceans at Willow Children’s Nursery! Next, it's all about creating cool concoctions with crazy mixtures - think vibrant chemical reactions and erupting volcanoes! And last but not least, prepare for some wild food science adventures with baking and cooking experiments.

Call 800WILLOW

Locations: Umm Suqeim, ONE Central, Dubai Marina

Ages: 4 months to 6 years

4. Discovering time, travel and communication at Redwood Montessori Nursery

Cave painting and mixed media creations

Through hands-on activities, children delve into the past, constructing sundials and exploring ancient forms of communication like Morse code at Redwood Montessori Nursery. They unleash their creativity in art workshops, from cave painting to modern mixed-media creations. With space-themed adventures, they learn about historic space missions and design model spacecraft. Our Montessori learners will be engaging in discussions on housing evolution and extinct animals, fostering a deeper understanding of our world's history and natural wonders.

Dubai locations: Al Furjan, Jumeirah Park, Garhoud, The Palm Jumeirah

Abu Dhabi locations: Shams Boutik, Yas Island, Al Mushrif, Khalifa City,Reem Island, Al Bateen, Al Saadiyat Island, Al Marina

Ages: 3 months to 6 years

Call 800REDWOOD

5. Exploring world cultures at Children’s Oasis Nursery

Food, African drumming, and role-play

Our little global citizens at Children’s Oasis Nursery are set to develop an understanding of the world and their place within it, fostering a mindset of curiosity, empathy, and respect for cultural diversity. From European airport role-play to Asian culinary delights and martial arts, Italian pasta parties to African drumming, safari adventures, Bollywood dancing and carnival Zumba. We’ll even have special visits from pilots, chefs, and the army, and will cross borders to make virtual connections with nurseries worldwide.

Location: Umm Suqeim 2

Ages: 3 months to 6 years