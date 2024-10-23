In a landmark moment for Dubai’s luxury real estate market, Divine One Group proudly announces the groundbreaking of its sold-out inaugural project, Hammock Park. The ceremony, which took place on October 19, marks the beginning of construction for this architectural masterpiece. Featuring fully furnished, ultra-luxury residences surrounded by over 70,000 sq. ft. of resort-inspired amenities, Hammock Park is set to become one of Dubai’s premier residential communities. Customer-First Approach:

Divine One Group sets itself apart with a customer-first approach, ensuring security for both end-users and investors through its stringent escrow model. Funds are strictly reserved for construction, providing peace of mind that investments are safeguarded. With groundbreaking happening precisely on schedule, the project is firmly on track for on-time delivery by Q1 2027.

“Our vision is to deliver a luxurious and community-driven development. Hammock Park’s sell-out success can be attributed to our transparent communication and commitment to quality. We maintained close engagement with our customers throughout the process, from financial transparency to the design and amenity details. This level of trust and communication was key to securing the confidence of investors and buyers alike,” says a representative of Divine One Group.

A collaboration of industry leaders

The groundbreaking event on October 19 was attended by representatives from Divine One Group’s esteemed partners, including Aroma International Building Contracting, Federal Engineering Consultants, CCDS Engineering Consultants, and Devmark. These industry leaders have come together to ensure the timely and successful delivery of Hammock Park.

“This project’s success wouldn’t have been possible without the collaboration of our incredible partners,” the representative adds. “From Aroma’s craftsmanship to Federal and CCDS’s project management expertise, and Devmark’s role in driving sales, we’ve built a foundation of trust. During the groundbreaking, we not only celebrated this milestone but also set our sights on future projects. Together, we’re redefining luxury living in Dubai.”

Resort-inspired amenities

Hammock Park offers an extensive range of resort-style amenities, including the following:

• A stunning sandy lagoon and Olympic-size swimming pool

• Outdoor beach cinema for open-air entertainment

• Sports facilities such as a padel court, multipurpose tennis and basketball courts, and a football pitch

• Wellness spaces like a Zen yoga garden, an outdoor gym, and sauna and steam room

• Family-friendly amenities including kids’ playgrounds and mini-golf

Building communities for Dubai’s future