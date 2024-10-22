Tech First Gulf (TFG), a leading value-added distributor in the MEA region, marked its successful participation at Gitex 2024 with a series of impactful engagements, showcasing cutting-edge solutions and strengthening partnerships across the technology landscape. This year, TFG’s presence at Gitex focused on facilitating meaningful connections with technology vendors, channel partners, and industry experts. TFG’s stand was the talk of the town, with the standout feature being the massive "Vendor Executive Lounge," which was bustling with activity throughout the five-day event.

Under the slogan “Value Generation through Differentiation!”, TFG welcomed partners from system integrators, service providers, VARs, retailers, and vendors, as well as end customers from key sectors like BFSI, education, oil and gas, defence, and infrastructure. Each brand had its own exclusive lounge, providing a dedicated space for in-depth discussions and collaboration, which remained extremely busy for the duration of the event.

Visitors had the opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions from leading vendors such as Samsung, Alcatel, Logitech, Commvault, Pure Storage, H3C, Group-IB, and many others. These vendors showcased their latest innovations, reaffirming their commitment to driving progress and excellence across the industry.

TFG concluded its Gitex experience with a prestigious awards gala, celebrating the partners who demonstrated excellence in delivering value and driving growth across the MEA region. The glamorous evening witnessed the presence of VIPs from both the vendor and partner sides, making it an unforgettable night full of sophistication and excitement. The awards, spanning several categories, recognised top-performing partners in areas like infrastructure, audiovisual, data solutions, cybersecurity, and volume technology.

Commenting on the success of Gitex and the awards gala, Akashdeep Singh, Chief Strategy Officer of TFG, states, “Our success at Gitex reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering strong partnerships, delivering innovative solutions, and driving digital transformation across the region. The awards gala was a fitting conclusion to this year’s event, as we celebrated the outstanding achievements of our partners, who are the backbone of our growth. The presence of esteemed vendors and partners made the night even more mesmerizing.”