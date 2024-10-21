Parental guidance strongly advised:

At the heart of the Halloween celebrations is the brand-new SAW Maze, an experience designed to challenge even the bravest souls. Inspired by the legendary Saw movie franchise, guests can step into Jigsaw’s twisted world, where each room presents deadly traps and mind-bending puzzles. As visitors navigate these terrifying spaces, they must use their wits to escape the intricate, fearsome challenges that await. With every turn, the tension rises, leaving guests wondering if they have what it takes to survive Jigsaw’s terrifying game.

The horrors don’t stop there as Motiongate Dubai has transformed into a Halloween playground, offering a range of spooky shows and immersive experiences. The chills continue with The Vampire Circus, a new mesmerising spectacle that invites visitors into the eerie realm of a sinister Vampire Ringleader. This performance, taking place at the Hollywood Theatre blends haunting dance routines, eerie circus acts, and breathtaking aerial displays. The combination of suspense, wonder, and dark theatrics creates a spine-chilling experience that will leave guests on the edge of their seats.

Motiongate Dubai’s Halloween lineup wouldn’t be complete without its signature Fright Nights Parade. Taking place under the eerie glow of twilight, the parade features iconic horror characters and a high-energy display of chilling theatrics. Guests can expect intense music, fearsome floats, and an electric atmosphere as the parade weaves through Studio Central on select nights.

Beyond the street performances and shows, visitors looking for more heart-pounding experiences can brave Motiongate Dubai’s selection of terrifying mazes that will not disappoint. The Tombstone Express Maze offers a ghostly train ride through a cursed cavern, where eerie encounters and mysterious stories unfold in a hair-raising escape adventure. Meanwhile, the Hades Descent Maze, challenges guests to navigate the underworld itself, facing legendary mythical creatures like the Hydra and the Cyclops while attempting to evade the ancient horrors lurking within.

In the Curse of the Moon Maze, visitors are pitted against a bloodthirsty werewolf as they wind through a crypt filled with dangerous traps and lurking vampires. Every step takes them deeper into the beast’s territory, as they struggle to avoid becoming the next victim.

And for those seeking a gothic nightmare, The Haunting Maze beckons those who dare to enter Rottenwood Manor, an abandoned mansion where time has stopped but the horrors have only just begun. Inside, a mysterious woman silently paints portraits that reveal dark and sinister secrets. Guests will walk through a dimly lit manor, with each room presenting a new layer of the curse’s story.

As the eerie light flickers and shadows dance on the walls, the chilling voiceover of the manor’s history sets the stage for a haunting experience. The haunting presence of the mysterious artist and the chilling tale of the manor’s curse will leave guests questioning their own reality, as they try to escape the clutches of the cursed portraits.

Family friendly activities

For younger guests and families, the lighter side of Halloween comes to life with Smurfoween Storytime. In the delightful Smurf Village Playhouse, the Smurfs take the stage in a fun-filled Halloween dance and interactive storytelling session. Little ones can immerse themselves in the spooky fun in Halloween candy grab and meet their favourite Smurfs and meet-and-greet session, making for a sweet Halloween memory.

Hotel Transylvania Mania brings monsters to the dance floor in a thrilling show featuring Drac, Mavis, and Johnny from the beloved movie. Children can join in on the fun with a spooky dance-off, followed by a meet-and-greet with the monsters and a candy grab to satisfy those sugar cravings.

Over at Studio Central, the Halloween spirit takes over with lively street shows. Hollywood Spooky Stars delivers a dance-packed performance featuring playful witches, accompanied by pop and rock tunes that are sure to have everyone tapping their feet. Meanwhile, Scarecrow Groove brings hip-hop to the heart of the park with dancing scarecrows who take Halloween fun to a whole new level. Both shows include meet-and-greet opportunities with the performers.