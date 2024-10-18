Future Food Foundry (3F), headquartered in the UAE and a leader in transformative agri-food technology, announces a significant investment in Greeneration, a longevity brand company. This strategic deal is a pivotal step forward for 3F in creating an ecosystem of unique companies and technologies that are revolutionizing the future of food production.

Greeneration has quickly become a key player in Dubai’s agricultural landscape. The high-end specialty greens vertical farm specializes in growing hyperlocally and supplying premium edible flowers, microgreens, and specialty leaves tailored to the needs of high-end culinary professionals.

With this investment, 3F supports Greeneration in expanding beyond premium ingredients for fine dining. Greeneration’s ultimate vision is a longevity brand company, focused on health and sustainability. This new direction will encompass superfoods, adaptogens, medical herbs, and more, offering products that support long-term vitality and holistic well-being for end customers.

The strategic tranche will be used by Greeneration to achieve breakeven and launch the first sub-brands of the longevity platform while continuing to support the food safety, and the culinary excellence of the UAE.

Leo Musatov, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Future Food Foundry commented, "Our investment in Greeneration marks a pivotal moment in 3F's mission to create a new generation of superfoods with restorative health benefits. Greeneration’s rapid commercial success showcases their innovative approach, quickly becoming a leader in the sector and establishing a financially self-sustainable company. While technology is a key enabler, their product focus on novel functional foods aimed at extending life spans is transforming the business into a 'longevity brand company.' As we continue to grow, this partnership not only reinforces Greeneration’s success but also supports our commitment to enhancing food security in the UAE, ensuring that the region can thrive independently amidst global food supply challenges."

“We are thrilled to partner with Future Food Foundry as we share the same vision for the future of food,” said Roman Ulyanov, Founder of Greeneration. “This investment not only strengthens our financial success as a supplier of high-end ingredients for HoReCa but also supports our transition towards a longevity brand company. We are bringing a new product category to the market, centered on sustainable health, anti-aging, holistic wellness, and preventive care, paving the way for a healthier, more sustainable future.”

The UAE’s heavy reliance on food imports has long posed a challenge to the nation’s food security. By supporting Greeneration’s growth and expansion, 3F is directly contributing to reducing this reliance and advancing the UAE’s vision for a resilient and self-sufficient food system. Greeneration’s vertical farming techniques, which include water-efficient hydroponic systems and environmentally responsible practices, align perfectly with 3F’s mission to blend innovative technologies with traditional knowledge for a more sustainable future.