The Board of Directors of Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM), the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the UAE and KSA, has appointed Omran Al Khoori as Chairman.

The appointment was announced after elections were held during the Board meeting at the Group’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The Board also announced the appointment of Dr Mohamed Monir Mohamed Yaqoub Hayat Khan as Vice-Chairman.

RPM’s Board of Directors was recently reconstituted for a period of three years. Apart from Omran Al Khoori and Dr Mohamed Monir, the Board comprises key members, including Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Dr Mohamed Monir Mohamed Yaqoub Hayat Khan, Kashif Shamsi Ashraf Azharuddin Shamsi, and Hari Mohan Haritas.

Al Khoori, who was appointed Chairman of RPM in February 2024 till the term of the Board ended in September, joined as an RPM Board Member since its listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in September 2021.

Commenting on his appointment, Al Khoori said: “It is a privilege to be entrusted with the responsibility of being RPM’s Chairman once again. As a Group, RPM has achieved phenomenal success over the years, and I look forward to charting new growth stories in the years to come, ensuring we remain at the forefront of emergency pre-hospital care. I thank the leadership, the Board Members, partners and everyone for their renewed trust.”