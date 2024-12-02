The UAE and India share a deep-rooted trade relationship that has evolved over decades, with one of the most prominent sectors being the food trade. At the heart of this bilateral exchange is Dr Dhananjay Datar, Managing Director and Chairman of Adil Supermarkets and Flour Mills, a name synonymous with quality Indian food products in the UAE. Known as the Masala King of Dubai, Dr Datar’s entrepreneurial journey in the food industry highlights the enduring strength and mutual benefits of the UAE-India trade partnership.

Adil Supermarkets and Flour Mills has been a cornerstone of the Indian food trade in the UAE for over three decades. The company, founded in 1990, was established with a vision to provide high-quality Indian food products to the growing Indian diaspora in the UAE. Over the years, the company has expanded its reach, serving not only the Indian community but also a diverse clientele from across the Middle East and beyond.

Dr Datar’s business philosophy has always centered around offering premium-quality food at affordable prices. Whether it’s premium spices, grains, lentils, or ready-to-eat products, Adil Supermarkets has built a reputation for consistency in quality and pricing. The company imports a wide range of authentic Indian foodstuff directly from India, ensuring that customers receive products they can trust and enjoy.

As the Masala King of Dubai, Dr Datar has become an iconic figure, particularly known for his expertise in spices. Indian spices are an essential part of the cuisine in the UAE, and Adil Supermarkets is one of the leading distributors of these products in the region. By providing an extensive range of masalas, condiments, and ready-to-cook products, Dr Datar’s business not only meets the demand for traditional flavours but also plays a significant role in shaping the culinary tastes of the region.

Strengthening the UAE-India food trade

The food trade between the UAE and India is a vital component of their broader economic relationship. India is one of the largest exporters of food products to the UAE, and the trade continues to grow due to the increasing demand for high-quality, affordable food products in the region. For Indian manufacturers and suppliers, the UAE serves as a gateway to the GCC markets, as well as other regions in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

India exports a wide variety of food items to the UAE, including rice, pulses, spices, edible oils, fresh produce, and processed foods. The UAE, in turn, serves as a major re-export hub, with Indian food products often finding their way to markets across the globe. This mutually beneficial trade relationship is made possible through the dedication of businesses like Adil Supermarkets, which bridge the gap between producers in India and consumers in the UAE.